Scott Moir Calls on Canadians to Celebrate National Pride in the My Home is Canada Campaign

Scott Moir, one of the world's foremost ice dance champions, has partnered with Club House®, French's® and Billy Bee® on My Home is Canada to unify people and celebrate the best of Canada. A bright light to shine in the dark of winter, this unique display will feature a mosaic of images transformed into Canadian icons and landmarks including a maple leaf, Peggy's Cove Lighthouse, the Rockies, the Montreal Olympic Stadium and a map of Canada.

Having represented Canada on the international stage for years, Scott's national pride and passion for all things Canadian is exemplified in the My Home is Canada initiative. "As we enter a new year, we want to spread happiness and optimism, and to remind Canadians of the beauty in their everyday moments. I encourage all Canadians to share images of what Canada means to them and be a part of this cultural moment. It's an opportunity to reflect on what makes this country so special; the people, memorable meals, sporting events, beloved towns – whatever represents love for this great country," said Moir.

Each brand involved in this campaign is strongly rooted in the Canadian community. For 137 years, Club House has been part of London, Ontario, producing a range of beloved cooking and baking flavours that are relied on by Canadians every day. French's Ketchup is made with one hundred per cent Canadian-grown tomatoes from Leamington, Ontario then blended and bottled in Ontario. Billy Bee Honey, a Canadian favourite for over 60 years, is locally sourced from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

"In 2020 we celebrated the essence of being Canadian through a unique rendition of our national anthem for Canada Day and by highlighting diversity within Thanksgiving meals. Now we're honouring that same spirit with light and inspiration through the eyes of Canadians," said Trevor Squires, General Manager for McCormick Canada. "My home is Canada, the beautiful land of the true north where we are strong, diverse, and free."

More details for how Canadians far and wide can participate:

Share photos for the light show by using #MyHomeisCanada on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter between now and January 19 th .

. Find out more about the campaign now and coming soon, everyone across the country can enjoy the light show at MyHomeisCanada.ca or ChezMoiCestleCanada.ca.

In the coming weeks, Toronto residents will be able to view the outdoor light show at Evergreen Brick Works (550 Bayview Ave , Toronto, ON M4W 3X8 – Main Courtyard by main parking area). Dates and times of the light show to be announced.

About Club House®

Club House traces its roots back to 1883, where it first operated in London, Ontario, and today is Canada's leading flavour brand. For over 135 years, Club House has been making Canadian meals taste great – through spices, herbs, seasoning blends, extracts, food colours, sauce mixes and other flavourful products available in retail outlets and foodservice businesses. Visit www.HelloFlavour.ca for more information and recipes.

About French's®

French's was first introduced to the hot dog – and the public – at the World's Fair in 1904. It was love at first bite. Through the years, French's has become a Canadian staple from the ballpark to the backyard to the holiday table. French's family of products include Tomato Ketchup, Classic Yellow Mustard, Worcestershire Sauce, Crispy Fried Onions and more. Visit www.helloflavour.ca for more information and recipes.

About Billy Bee®

A favourite among Canadians for over 60 years, Billy Bee honey is locally sourced from beekeepers in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Billy Bee honey is 100% pure and natural with no preservatives or additives. Billy Bee also participates in the True Source Honey™ Certification program which traces the origins of honey, making sure it is ethically and transparently sourced. Invite Billy Bee products to the table and bring some sweetness to your day.

Club House, French's and Billy Bee are McCormick & Company (MKC) brands. As a global leader in flavour, McCormick has built a portfolio of leading flavour brands that enhance people's enjoyment of food all around the world. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavoured by McCormick. Founded in 1889, McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com.

