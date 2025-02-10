Scott Leune to Bring His Practice Mastery Seminars to Canada

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Renowned dental practice management expert Scott Leune is bringing his highly acclaimed Practice Mastery Seminars to Canada for the first time. Over 20,000 dentists worldwide have attended Scott Leune's seminars, and more than 2,000 dental startups have launched from his seminar room.

Canadian dentists will have the opportunity to attend two exclusive seminars in Toronto: The Startup and Design Mastery Seminar and The Practice Management Mastery Seminar.

"For years, Canadian dentists have traveled to San Antonio to attend my seminars, and I knew it was time to bring these events to them," said Leune. "This is the golden age of dental startups, and Canadian dentists need a deeper understanding of the business side of dentistry to fully capitalize on the opportunities in front of them. I have extensive experience navigating the nuances of the Canadian market and the unique challenges of practice ownership in Canada, and I look forward to sharing these insights with attendees. My goal is to equip dentists with the tools they need to minimize costs, maximize efficiency, and build thriving practices while maintaining a fulfilling work-life balance."

About the Seminars

The Startup and Design Mastery Seminar – September 22-23, 2025

This intensive seminar is designed for dentists looking to open a new practice. Attendees will receive a step-by-step blueprint for launching a successful dental startup, covering key topics such as site selection, office design, budgeting, and marketing. The focus is on cost minimization, operational efficiency, and creating a patient-centered practice that thrives from day one.

The Practice Management Mastery Seminar – September 25-26, 2025

This seminar is tailored for practice owners seeking to enhance operations, increase profitability, and develop a high-performing dental team. Dr. Leune will cover essential management strategies, including leadership development, patient retention, operational systems, and financial growth. Attendees will gain actionable insights to streamline workflows, improve team accountability, and drive long-term practice success.

Exclusive Offer for First-Time Attendees

As a special offer, first-time attendees can receive 25% off their total registration for these two seminars. Use promo code CANADA25 at checkout to claim the discount.

For more details and to register, visit ScottLeune.com.

About Scott Leune

Scott Leune is a recognized authority in dental practice management, having guided over 20,000 dentists worldwide in optimizing and scaling their practices. Recognized as one of the 30 most influential people in dentistry, he has dedicated his career to helping dental professionals achieve both personal and financial success. With more than 2,000 successful startups launched from his seminar room, Leune has been instrumental in helping entrepreneurial dentists build the practice of their dreams, transforming not only their business but also their lives. His extensive expertise in practice management strategies, operations, team leadership, patient acquisition, and financial management has played a pivotal role in reshaping modern practice management. Through his Practice Mastery Seminars and consulting services, he provides practical, actionable strategies for launching, managing, and growing thriving dental practices.

