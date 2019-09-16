Scott Beck Named President and CEO of Tourism Toronto

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Following an extensive international search, Tourism Toronto today announced the appointment of Scott Beck as President and CEO. For the past 14 years, Beck has served as the President and CEO of Visit Salt Lake in Salt Lake City, UT, and will begin his new role on October 15.

A proven leader in the destination sales and marketing industry, Beck served on the Executive Committee of Destinations International for six years and served as the organization's International Board Chair from 2014-2015.

"To say that I am excited about the opportunity to join the highly respected team at Tourism Toronto is an understatement," said Beck. "Toronto is an incredible destination, one that I've followed closely during my many years in this industry. The beauty of the city, the diversity of the community and the world-class tourism infrastructure — all of this will be a true pleasure to promote to the world."

Before joining Visit Salt Lake, Beck worked in the hotel industry for 18 years, most recently with Ocean Properties Ltd. (OPL) as the General Manager of the Salt Lake Marriott City Center. While at OPL, Scott spent time in B.C. and Alberta working on a task force with OPL's Canadian affiliate, Atlific Hotels. Prior to his time with OPL, Scott served as Director of Sales and Marketing for Sundance Resort in Provo, Utah.

"Scott's depth of experience in the hotel industry, combined with his understanding and appreciation of the important role destination marketing organizations like Tourism Toronto play in a city's economic vitality, make him the right person to fill this role at this time," said Robert Housez, Chair of the Board of Directors at Tourism Toronto.

ABOUT TOURISM TORONTO

Tourism Toronto is the official destination marketing organization for Toronto – "Canada's Downtown." With sales and marketing programs in key markets around the world, Tourism Toronto promotes the Toronto region as a remarkable destination for tourists, convention delegates and business travellers. Tourism Toronto operates in partnership with the City of Toronto, the Greater Toronto Hotel Association and the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport. For more information please visit SeeTorontoNow.com.

SOURCE Tourism Toronto

For further information: Media Contact: Matt McNama, Corporate Communications Manager, Tourism Toronto, 416-994-2258, mmcnama@torcvb.com

Related Links

https://www.seetorontonow.com/

