TORONTO, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced today it secured the top S&P Global ESG Score amongst banks in North America, based on S&P's 2025 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The Bank also maintained its eight-year track record of inclusion in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index North America.

The Index is a global suite of sustainability best-in-class benchmarks, based on S&P Global's evaluation of a company's performance on and management of sustainability considerations expected to have an impact on growth, profitability, capital efficiency and risk exposure. The Bank scored 67/100, placing in the top 11 per cent of banks worldwide (as assessed in the 2025 CSA as of March 17, 2026) and is the only Canadian bank selected to S&P Global's 2026 Sustainability Yearbook.

"As we strive to be our clients' most trusted financial partner, we're proud to be named to the Dow Jones Best‑in‑Class North America Index and to be the top North American bank by ESG Score for the third year in a row," said Meigan Terry, Executive Vice President and Chief Global Corporate and Public Affairs Officer at Scotiabank. "This achievement is a testament to efforts across the Bank to embed sustainability into the way we do business and create value for the long-term, which guides not only our actions but our relationships with clients, fostering a more resilient and sustainable future together."

Scotiabank ranked highly in multiple dimensions, with top decile scores in the categories of Corporate Governance, Climate Strategy, Business Ethics, and Privacy Protection.

Visit Scotiabank's Responsibility & Impact reporting page to access these reports and other sustainability-related publications.

Access details of the methodologies, scores, and rankings through the Dow Jones Best-In-Class and S&P Global's ESG Score sites. S&P Global produces ESG Scores for around 13,000 companies (as of March 2026), and the participation of approximately 3,600 companies in the CSA. The Dow Jones Best-In-Class Indices are a family of benchmarks for investors seeking to track equity markets while applying a sustainability best-in-class selection process.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For media inquiries: Amarra Mohamed, [email protected], 647-534-1853