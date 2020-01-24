Scotiabank supports newcomer and immigrant youth in Canada with a $750,000 investment in Pathways to Education

This donation will support newcomer and immigrant youth enrolled in the Pathways Program, who often experience feelings of isolation, language barriers, and difficulty navigating an unfamiliar school system. These challenges leave them at risk of dropping out of high school, limiting their future potential.

Scotiabank's pledge will directly address these barriers by creating access to a network of community support including English language tutors, settlement services, and employment skills training—setting students up for long-term success in Canada. This gift aligns with UNESCO's 2020 International Day of Education, which celebrates inclusive and equitable education and lifelong learning for all.

"Scotiabank recognizes what is possible when young people have the confidence and tools they need to achieve their dreams," says Susan MacDonald, Vice President, Retail Customer Growth at Scotiabank. "Young newcomers face the difficult task of learning, living, developing identities and becoming adults within the context of new schools, a new country, a new society and a new language. Scotiabank's investment in Pathways to Education will help provide newcomer and immigrant students with the resources, opportunities and guidance they need to reach their infinite potential."

The donation also stands to help close the opportunity gap for new Canadians, as research shows that eligibility for the Pathways Program increases adult annual earnings by 19 per cent, increases the likelihood of being employed by 14 per cent, and reduces use of social assistance by more than a third.

"Scotiabank's investment in Pathways to Education over the past 16 years has only strengthened our shared belief in creating vibrant, nurturing communities that are accessible to all," says Sue Gillespie, President and CEO of Pathways to Education Canada. "This new investment will further transform the lives of thousands of newcomer and immigrant youth across the country, helping them to become future leaders in Canada's workforce."

The donation is part of the bank's long-standing commitment to supporting young people and fostering inclusive communities across Canada. Scotiabank knows that navigating the Canadian financial system can be overwhelming as a newcomer to Canada and is also committed to providing practical information and customized banking packages to make it easier for newcomers and international students to live and bank in their new country.

About Pathways to Education

Pathways to Education is a national, charitable organization breaking the cycle of poverty through education. Its award-winning program is creating positive social change by supporting youth living in low-income communities to overcome barriers to education, graduate from high school, and build the foundation for a successful future. Through the collective power of partnerships, Pathways to Education's innovative program is preparing youth for tomorrow.

To learn more, visit www.pathwaystoeducation.ca

About Scotiabank

At Scotiabank, we aim to support organizations that are committed to helping young people reach their infinite potential. Young people are our future leaders and Scotiabank's goal is to help ensure that they have the necessary skills and resources they need to support their success. Together with our employees, the Bank supports causes at a grassroots level. Recognized as a leader for our charitable donations and philanthropic activities, in 2019, Scotiabank contributed nearly $100 million globally to help our communities around the world.

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. We are here for every future. We help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 100,000 employees and assets of over $1 trillion (as at October 31, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com/ and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

