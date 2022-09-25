Scotiabank Supporting Urgent Relief Efforts in Eastern Canada with Donation to the Canadian Red Cross

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is donating $250,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to get urgent relief to those in Eastern Canada affected by Hurricane Fiona. Funding will also support long-term recovery and resiliency efforts in the communities most impacted.

"Hurricane Fiona has been devastating for people and communities across Eastern Canada, many of whom are our customers, employees, relatives, and friends," said Brian Porter, President and Chief Executive Officer at Scotiabank. "Eastern Canadians are tremendously resilient, and it has been inspiring to see people come together to support one another during this difficult time. We will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with people across the region as they recover from the storm and begin to rebuild."

Scotiabank is committed to working individually with our customers during this difficult time and will be providing additional assistance, which may include deferrals on payments, fee reimbursements, and easier access to funds, among other benefits. Customers in Eastern Canada requiring advice or assistance with their banking needs are encouraged to call 1-800-4-SCOTIA.

Donations to the Canadian Red Cross' Hurricane Fiona Appeal can be made online at www.redcross.ca, or at any Scotiabank branch in Canada starting on September 27, 2022. Money raised will enable the Red Cross to provide relief, recovery, and resiliency activities in response to this disaster.

