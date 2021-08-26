Scotiabank Strengthens Mobile App Leadership with New Suite of Digital Enhancements

Bank Your Way with new features including the ability to connect directly with an advisor and credit score insights – right within the mobile app

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announces new enhancements to its mobile app that simplify and strengthen the digital customer experience. Based on feedback from customers coast-to-coast, Scotiabank is improving ways in which customers can connect to their dedicated Scotiabank advisor for advice or receive insights on their credit score in a few simple steps on the mobile app. These enhancements further strengthen Scotiabank's digital leadership, coming off the heels of the bank's second consecutive #1 ranking in the J.D. Power 2021 Canada Online Banking Satisfaction Study. Scotiabank was also recognized with the #1 spot in the J.D. Power 2021 Canada Credit Card Mobile App Satisfaction Study.

"Our customers have made one thing very clear - they want modern digital features that help them manage their personal finances more efficiently," said Shawn Rose, Executive Vice President & Chief Digital Officer for Scotiabank. "With this new suite of digital enhancements, Scotiabank is improving the customer experience by making digital banking quicker and easier."

The new suite of digital enhancements on the Scotiabank Mobile App includes:

Connecting Customers to Advice: With improved ways to connect to a dedicated Scotiabank advisor, new and existing Retail and Small Business customers can quickly book a meeting on our mobile app and ScotiaOnLine to discuss their banking needs.

With improved ways to connect to a dedicated Scotiabank advisor, new and existing Retail and Small Business customers can quickly book a meeting on our mobile app and ScotiaOnLine to discuss their banking needs. Credit Score Insights: This new feature provides customers with insights to help manage and improve their personal credit score, so they have peace of mind when it's time for a loan or large purchase.

This new feature provides customers with insights to help manage and improve their personal credit score, so they have peace of mind when it's time for a loan or large purchase. Enhanced Search: The enhanced search function makes it simple and easy for customers to search for products, information, and shortcuts in our mobile app, making the digital banking experience more efficient.

The enhanced search function makes it simple and easy for customers to search for products, information, and shortcuts in our mobile app, making the digital banking experience more efficient. Conversational Banking: To accommodate the need for accessibility and hands-free banking, Scotiabank's mobile app now interacts with Google Assistant, so customers can conduct their banking on-the-go.

These enhancements are part of how Scotiabank supports customers to Bank Your Way – bringing innovative solutions, online resources and tools to help make managing personal finances easy, straightforward, and efficient.

"Our customers' banking needs are evolving, so our solutions need to evolve with them. These improvements are just one way in which Scotiabank is providing the tools and resources for our customers to connect with us and receive advice," said Dan Rees, Group Head, Canadian Banking for Scotiabank. "That's the core of Bank Your Way as we continue to expand and pave the way with our industry-leading mobile app and advice."

In August, Scotiabank also launched Scotia SelectPay™*, a new payment solution for eligible Scotiabank Visa* credit cards that provides customers with the option to convert purchases made on their credit card into smaller installment payments. With Scotia SelectPay, Scotiabank customers can shop in-person or online, with the option to then turn their credit card purchases of $100 or more into 3, 6 or 12-month fixed installment payments – all while still earning rewards and insurance coverage on their purchases.

Scotiabank encourages customers to learn more about how they can Bank Your Way by downloading the mobile app or visiting Scotiabank.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future" we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

* Terms and conditions apply. Only available on eligible Scotiabank credit cards for eligible purchases. Not available to Quebec residents. Visit Scotiabank.com/selectpay to learn more. Small business Scotiabank credit card accounts are not eligible for the SelectPay feature. Scotia SelectPay is currently not available for Scotiabank American Express or Scotiabank Mastercard credit card accounts. ™ Trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia

