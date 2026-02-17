TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management today announced that ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company will be appointed as sub-adviser for Scotia India Equity Fund. This change is effective on or around March 16, 2026.

There will be no change to the investment objectives of the fund as a result of this change.

