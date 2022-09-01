TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Brian Porter, Scotiabank's President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the 23rd Annual Global Banking and Markets Financials Summit in Toronto on September 8, 2022. The conference provides participants with the opportunity to hear Canada's leading financial services companies review their corporate strategies and discuss current topics and trends in the financial markets. Mr. Porter's 35-minute fireside chat will start at approximately 8:30 a.m. EDT.

A video broadcast will be available on Scotiabank's Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com.

