TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - In the lead up to World Environment Day, Scotiabank is announcing that from now until July 14th, Scotiabank's Net-Zero Research Fund is accepting funding applications from think tanks and academic institutions that are supporting key sectors in their efforts to decarbonize the economy. Launched last year, the $10 million fund is an initiative that will advance research and leadership in support of global decarbonization as part of the Bank's Climate Commitments .

As the need for data to inform policy and decarbonization efforts increases, the Net- Zero Research Fund will help to enable greater climate research opportunities within the Canadian, U.S., Caribbean and Latin American academic and not-for-profit communities.

One of last year's recipients is Carlton University, whose research group, Efficiency Canada, advocates to make Canada a global leader in energy efficiency. Click here to learn how Efficiency Canada is using public policy to improve industrial energy management.

"Climate change continues to be a major priority for Scotiabank as we leverage our abilities to help drive positive environmental action," says Meigan Terry, Senior Vice President and Chief Social Impact, Sustainability and Communications Officer at Scotiabank. "With Scotiabank's $10 million Net-Zero Research Fund, we are making an ongoing investment in enabling innovative research and development to support a low-carbon economy."

By identifying pathways and initiatives that require investment to accelerate adoption or scale of application, the Fund will also strengthen relationships between academic and non-profit research institutes and the corporate sector through collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Scotiabank grants will range from CAD $25,000 to CAD $100,000 for 2022 awards. Any submission not granted funds through this process may be re-submitted for a future Call for Submissions, with the next Call expected in Spring, 2023.

To be eligible for the Scotiabank Net-Zero Research Fund, partner organizations must be registered not- for-profit or charitable organizations in their jurisdiction.

For more information on submission eligibility and how to apply, please visit https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/about/responsibility-impact/climate-commitments/climate-change-centre-of-excellence.html .

About Scotiabank

