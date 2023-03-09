Scotiabank's Loretta Marcoccia named to Report on Business Best Executive Award List

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank's Loretta Marcoccia, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Global Banking and Markets (GBM), has been recognized in the Report on Business Best Executive Awards for outstanding executive leadership.

The annual Report on Business Best Executive Awards, established in 2020, celebrates the noteworthy accomplishments of 50 non-CEO executive leaders who have made an impact in five functional job categories: Finance, Human Resources, Operations, Sales and Marketing, and Technology.

"Loretta is a transformational leader in the financial industry with a proven track record of identifying and driving solutions aligned to business' priorities and opportunities," said Scott Thomson, President and CEO, Scotiabank. "On behalf of all Scotiabankers, I am proud to congratulate Loretta on this well-deserved recognition."

Loretta was recognized for delivering critical cross-functional modernization of the GBM business. Her leadership of, among many projects: the implementation of the GBM cross-asset e-trading strategy (ScotiaRED), building out the Client Relationship Management program for the business, the oversight of GBM global regulatory remediation and reform, and the design and implementation of the post pandemic GBM business operating model have contributed to the strength of the business platform and laid the foundation for continued success.

A well-respected leader in the financial industry, Loretta is a passionate advocate and dedicated inclusive leader. In 2022, Loretta was recognized as a Women in Capital Markets (WCM) Champions of Change for her ongoing efforts to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

