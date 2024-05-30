TORONTO, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Francisco Aristeguieta, Scotiabank's Group Head of International Banking, will be participating in a virtual fireside chat at the TD Financial Services & Fintech Summit on June 6, 2024. Mr. Aristeguieta is scheduled to participate from 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may listen to Mr. Aristeguieta's session live on Scotiabank's Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com/investorrelations. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the website.

About Scotiabank

