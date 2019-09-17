Scotiabank's Group Head of Canadian Banking Dan Rees to Speak at CIBC's 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Scotiabank's Group Head of Canadian Banking Dan Rees will speak at CIBC's 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference in Montréal, Quebec on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Mr. Rees is scheduled to participate in a discussion at approximately 9:10 a.m. EDT.

An audio broadcast will be available on Scotiabank's Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com.

For further information: For Investor Relations enquiries only: Philip Smith, Investor Relations, 416-863-2866, philip.smith@scotiabank.com; For media enquiries only: Annie Cuerrier, Global Communications, 416-775-0828, annie.cuerrier@scotiabank.com

