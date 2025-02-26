TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Phil Thomas, Scotiabank's Group Head & Chief Risk Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference in New York on March 5th, 2025. Mr. Thomas is scheduled to participate from 8:40 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may listen to Mr. Thomas' session live on the Events and Presentations section of Scotiabank's Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com/investorrelations. An archived audio webcast will be available after the conference.

