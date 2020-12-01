Scotiabank's 2020 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) are available at www.scotiabank.com along with the supplementary financial information and regulatory capital disclosure reports, which includes fourth quarter financial information. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on our audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying MD&A for the year ended October 31, 2020 and related notes prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), unless otherwise noted. Additional information related to the Bank, including the Bank's Annual Information Form, can be found on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Fiscal 2020 Highlights on a Reported Basis

(versus Fiscal 2019) Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights on a Reported Basis (versus Q4, 2019) • Net income of $6,853 million, compared to $8,798 million • Net income of $1,899 million, compared to $2,308 million • Earnings per share (diluted) of $5.30, compared to $6.68 • Earnings per share (diluted) of $1.42, compared to $1.73 • Return on equity of 10.4%, compared to 13.1% • Return on equity of 11.0%, compared to 13.3% • Annual common dividend per share of $3.60 compared to $3.49, an increase of 3%

Fiscal 2020 Highlights on an Adjusted Basis(1)

(versus Fiscal 2019) Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights on an Adjusted Basis(1)

(versus Q4, 2019) • Net income of $6,961 million, compared to $9,409 million • Net income of $1,938 million, compared to $2,400 million • Earnings per share (diluted) of $5.36, compared to $7.14 • Earnings per share (diluted) of $1.45, compared to $1.82 • Return on equity of 10.4%, compared to 13.9% • Return on equity of 11.3%, compared to 13.8%

Fiscal 2020 Performance versus Medium-Term Objectives

The following table provides a summary of our 2020 performance against our medium-term financial performance objectives:

Medium-Term Objectives Fiscal 2020 Results

Reported Adjusted(1) Diluted earnings per share growth of 7%+ (20.7)% (24.9)% Return on equity of 14%+ 10.4% 10.4% Achieve positive operating leverage Positive 0.3% Negative 0.6% Maintain strong capital ratios CET1 capital ratio of 11.8% CET1 capital ratio of 11.8%

"The Bank delivered improved earnings in the fourth quarter with strong operating results to end a year marked by high loan loss provisions driven by the global pandemic. Our repositioning efforts have played a significant role in our operational resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. With our strengthened capital position and strong balance sheet, we remain well positioned for future growth across our footprint. We are encouraged by progress towards a vaccine and we remain cautiously optimistic about the year ahead. The Bank is poised to benefit from the economic recovery that is underway," said Brian Porter, President and CEO of Scotiabank.

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotiabank reported net income of $6,853 million for the fiscal year 2020, compared with net income of $8,798 million in 2019. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $5.30, compared to $6.68 in the previous year. Return on equity was 10.4%, compared to 13.1% in the previous year.

Adjusted net income(1) was $6,961 million, down from $9,409 million in the previous year, and EPS were $5.36 versus $7.14 in the previous year.

Reported net income for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2020 was $1,899 million compared to $2,308 million in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.42, compared to $1.73 in the same period a year ago. Return on equity was 11.0% compared to 13.3% a year ago.

________________________ (1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures section on page 3.

Adjusted net income(1) for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2020 was $1,938 million and EPS were $1.45, down from $1.82 last year.

"We delivered improved fourth quarter results to end the year on a strong note. The Bank's resilience during the pandemic reflects our strong asset quality and the benefits from our investments in people, processes, and technology as well as our diversified business model. I am extremely proud of the entire Scotiabank team. We continue to focus on our customers, while supporting employees," said Brian Porter, President and CEO of Scotiabank. The Bank was recently recognized for outstanding COVID-19 leadership by Global Finance for its efforts to support customers, employees, and the broader community throughout the pandemic.

Canadian Banking generated adjusted earnings of $2,604 million in 2020, which were negatively impacted by an elevated provision for credit losses driven by COVID-19. Fourth quarter earnings improved to $782 million, with strong asset growth and stable margins. The Bank provided customer assistance to over 370,000 customers in Canada this year.

International Banking generated adjusted earnings of $1,148 million in 2020. The division's lower earnings were driven by higher provision for credit losses as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of divestitures. Fourth quarter earnings were $283 million, up meaningfully from the previous quarter.

Global Banking and Markets delivered record adjusted earnings of $2,034 million in 2020, up 33%, reflecting strong performance in trading, lending, and underwriting businesses. Record revenues reflected strong performance in Capital Markets, and good loan and deposit volume growth in Business Banking. Looking forward, the business will build on its presence in the Americas, leverage Europe and Asia-Pacific for distribution of Americas' products and support global corporate clients.

Global Wealth Management reported adjusted earnings of $1,297 million in 2020, up 7%. The results were supported by strong mutual fund net sales in Canada and record iTRADE volumes. In 2020, Scotia Global Asset Management was recognized for its strong performance by winning seven "2019 Lipper Fund" Awards and 27 "FundGrade A+" awards.

The Bank reported a strong Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.8% and a liquidity coverage ratio of 138%, a strong position from which to continue to support its customers and drive future growth.

"As we look forward to 2021, we will continue to put customers first and we remain cautiously optimistic that better times lie ahead as we continue to grow our presence as a leading bank in the Americas," said Brian Porter, President and CEO, Scotiabank.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Bank uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), which are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not defined by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Bank believes that certain non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-GAAP measures are used throughout this press release and are defined in the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of our 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders.

Adjusted results and diluted earnings per share

The following tables present reconciliations of GAAP Reported financial results to Non-GAAP Adjusted financial results. The financial results have been adjusted for the following:

1) Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts – Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts are defined as:

A) Acquisition-related costs

Integration costs – Includes costs that are incurred and relate to integrating the acquired operations and are recorded in the Global Wealth Management and International Banking operating segments. These costs will cease once integration is complete. The costs relate to the following acquisitions: Banco Cencosud, Peru ( closed Q2, 2019 )

( ) Banco Dominicano del Progreso, Dominican Republic ( closed Q2, 2019 )

( ) MD Financial Management, Canada ( closed Q4, 2018 )

( ) Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited, Canada ( closed Q3, 2018 )

( ) Citibank consumer and small and medium enterprise operations, Colombia ( closed Q3, 2018 )

( ) BBVA, Chile (closed Q3, 2018)



Day 1 provision for credit losses on acquired performing financial instruments, as required by IFRS 9. The standard does not differentiate between originated and purchased performing loans and as such, requires the same accounting treatment for both. These credit losses are considered Acquisition-related costs in periods where applicable and are recorded in the International Banking segment. The provision for 2019 relates to Banco Cencosud, Peru and Banco Dominicano del Progreso, Dominican Republic .



Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software. These costs relate to the six acquisitions above, as well as prior acquisitions and are recorded in the Canadian Banking, International Banking and Global Wealth Management operating segments.

B) Net (gain)/loss on divestitures – The Bank announced a number of divestitures in accordance with its strategy to reposition the Bank. The net (gain)/loss on divestitures is recorded in the Other segment, and relates to the following divestitures:

Operations in Antigua and Barbuda (announced Q4, 2020)

Operations in British Virgin Islands (closed Q3, 2020)

Operations in Belize (announced Q3, 2020)

Equity-accounted investment in Thanachart Bank , Thailand (closed Q1, 2020)

, Colfondos AFP, Colombia (closed Q1, 2020)

Operations in Puerto Rico and USVI (closed Q1, 2020)

and USVI Insurance and banking operations in El Salvador (closed Q1, 2020 )

) Banking operations in the Caribbean (closed Q4, 2019)

Insurance and pension operations in the Dominican Republic (closed Q2, 2019)

2) Valuation-related adjustments, recorded in Q1, 2020 (pre-tax $315 million) – The Bank modified its allowance for credit losses measurement methodology by adding an additional, more severe pessimistic scenario, consistent with developing practice among major international banks in applying IFRS 9, and the Bank's prudent approach to expected credit loss provisioning. The modification resulted in an increase in provision for credit losses of $155 million which was recorded in Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management and Global Banking and Markets operating segments. The Bank enhanced its fair value methodology primarily relating to uncollateralized OTC derivatives which resulted in a pre-tax charge of $116 million. This charge was recorded in the Global Banking and Markets and Other operating segments. The Bank also recorded an impairment loss in the Other operating segment of $44 million pre-tax, related to one software asset.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results and diluted earnings per share







































For the three months ended For the year ended ($ millions) October 31 2020 July 31 2020 October 31 2019 October 31 2020 October 31 2019 Reported Results



















Net interest income $ 4,258 $ 4,253 $ 4,336 $ 17,320 $ 17,177 Non-interest income

3,247

3,481

3,632

14,016

13,857 Total Revenue

7,505

7,734

7,968

31,336

31,034 Provision for credit losses

1,131

2,181

753

6,084

3,027 Non-interest expenses

4,057

4,018

4,311

16,856

16,737 Income before taxes

2,317

1,535

2,904

8,396

11,270 Income tax expense

418

231

596

1,543

2,472 Net income $ 1,899 $ 1,304 $ 2,308 $ 6,853 $ 8,798 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)

72

(51)

107

75

408 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 1,827 $ 1,355 $ 2,201 $ 6,778 $ 8,390 Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

82

23

64

196

182 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1,745 $ 1,332 $ 2,137 $ 6,582 $ 8,208 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars) $ 1.42 $ 1.04 $ 1.73 $ 5.30 $ 6.68 Adjustments



















Acquisition-related amounts



















Day 1 provision for credit losses on acquired performing



















financial instruments(1) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 151 Integration costs(2)

20

40

79

177

178 Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding



















software(2)

26

26

28

106

116 Acquisition-related costs

46

66

107

283

445 Allowance for credit losses - Additional scenario(1)

-

-

-

155

- Derivatives valuation adjustment(3)

-

-

-

116

- Net (gain)/loss on divestitures(4)

8

(44)

1

(298)

148 Impairment charge on software asset(2)

-

-

-

44

- Adjustments (Pre-tax)

54

22

108

300

593 Income tax expense/(benefit)

(15)

(18)

(16)

(192)

18 Adjustments (After tax)

39

4

92

108

611 Adjustment attributable to NCI

-

(5)

5

(60)

(50) Adjustments (After tax and NCI) $ 39 $ (1) $ 97 $ 48 $ 561 Adjusted Results



















Net interest income $ 4,258 $ 4,253 $ 4,336 $ 17,320 $ 17,177 Non-interest income

3,247

3,436

3,626

13,819

13,984 Total revenue

7,505

7,689

7,962

31,139

31,161 Provision for credit losses

1,131

2,181

753

5,929

2,876 Non-interest expenses

4,003

3,951

4,197

16,514

16,422 Income before taxes

2,371

1,557

3,012

8,696

11,863 Income tax expense

433

249

612

1,735

2,454 Net income $ 1,938 $ 1,308 $ 2,400 $ 6,961 $ 9,409 Net income attributable to NCI

72

(46)

102

135

458 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 1,866 $ 1,354 $ 2,298 $ 6,826 $ 8,951 Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

82

23

64

196

182 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1,784 $ 1,331 $ 2,234 $ 6,630 $ 8,769 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (in dollars) $ 1.45 $ 1.04 $ 1.82 $ 5.36 $ 7.14 Impact of adjustments on diluted earnings per share (in dollars) $ 0.03 $ - $ 0.09 $ 0.06 $ 0.46

(1) Recorded in provision for credit losses. (2) Recorded in non-interest expenses. (3) Recorded in non-interest income. (4) (Gain)/loss on divestitures is recorded in non-interest income; costs related to divestitures are recorded in non-interest expenses.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results by business line(1)



































($ millions) Canadian

Banking International Banking Global Wealth Management Global Banking

and Markets Other Total



For the three months ended October 31, 2020 Reported net income $ 778 $ 333 $ 325 $ 460 $ 3 $ 1,899 Total adjustments (after tax)

4

20

10

-

5

39 Adjusted net income $ 782 $ 353 $ 335 $ 460 $ 8 $ 1,938 Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders $ 782 $ 283 $ 333 $ 460 $ 8 $ 1,866





























For the three months ended July 31, 2020 Reported net income $ 429 $ (28) $ 324 $ 600 $ (21) $ 1,304 Total adjustments (after tax)

4

32

11

-

(43)

4 Adjusted net income $ 433 $ 4 $ 335 $ 600 $ (64) $ 1,308 Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders $ 433 $ 53 $ 332 $ 600 $ (64) $ 1,354





























For the three months ended October 31, 2019 Reported net income $ 898 $ 765 $ 303 $ 405 $ (63) $ 2,308 Total adjustments (after tax)

4

58

15

-

15

92 Adjusted net income $ 902 $ 823 $ 318 $ 405 $ (48) $ 2,400 Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders $ 902 $ 725 $ 314 $ 405 $ (48) $ 2,298





























For the year ended October 31, 2020 Reported net income $ 2,536 $ 1,072 $ 1,262 $ 1,955 $ 28 $ 6,853 Total adjustments (after tax)

68

200

45

79

(284)

108 Adjusted net income $ 2,604 $ 1,272 $ 1,307 $ 2,034 $ (256) $ 6,961 Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders $ 2,604 $ 1,148 $ 1,297 $ 2,034 $ (257) $ 6,826





























For the year ended October 31, 2019 Reported net income $ 3,488 $ 3,138 $ 1,184 $ 1,534 $ (546) $ 8,798 Total adjustments (after tax)

16

254

49

-

292

611 Adjusted net income $ 3,504 $ 3,392 $ 1,233 $ 1,534 $ (254) $ 9,409 Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders $ 3,504 $ 2,953 $ 1,215 $ 1,534 $ (255) $ 8,951

(1) Refer to Business Line Overview in the 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders.

Financial Highlights



As at and for the three months ended As at and for the year ended

October 31 July 31 October 31 October 31 October 31

2020 (1) 2020 (1) 2019 2020 (1) 2019 Operating results ($ millions)









Net interest income 4,258 4,253 4,336 17,320 17,177 Non-interest income 3,247 3,481 3,632 14,016 13,857 Total revenue 7,505 7,734 7,968 31,336 31,034 Provision for credit losses 1,131 2,181 753 6,084 3,027 Non-interest expenses 4,057 4,018 4,311 16,856 16,737 Income tax expense 418 231 596 1,543 2,472 Net income 1,899 1,304 2,308 6,853 8,798 Net income attributable to common shareholders of the Bank 1,745 1,332 2,137 6,582 8,208 Operating performance









Basic earnings per share ($) 1.44 1.10 1.76 5.43 6.72 Diluted earnings per share ($) 1.42 1.04 1.73 5.30 6.68 Return on equity (%) 11.0 8.3 13.3 10.4 13.1 Productivity ratio (%) 54.1 52.0 54.1 53.8 53.9 Operating leverage (%)





0.3 (3.3) Core banking margin (%)(2) 2.22 2.10 2.40 2.27 2.44 Financial position information ($ millions)









Cash and deposits with financial institutions 76,460 59,041 46,720



Trading assets 117,839 123,754 127,488



Loans 603,263 613,351 592,483



Total assets 1,136,466 1,169,872 1,086,161



Deposits 750,838 767,993 733,390



Common equity 62,819 62,883 63,638



Preferred shares and other equity instruments 5,308 5,308 3,884



Assets under administration 558,594 558,391 558,408



Assets under management 291,701 293,412 301,631



Capital and liquidity measures









Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio (%) 11.8 11.3 11.1



Tier 1 capital ratio (%) 13.3 12.8 12.2



Total capital ratio (%) 15.5 14.9 14.2



Leverage ratio (%) 4.7 4.6 4.2



Risk-weighted assets ($ millions) 417,138 430,542 421,185



Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (%) 138 141 125



Credit quality









Net impaired loans ($ millions) 3,096 3,361 3,540



Allowance for credit losses ($ millions)(3) 7,820 7,403 5,145



Gross impaired loans as a % of loans and acceptances 0.81 0.81 0.84



Net impaired loans as a % of loans and acceptances 0.50 0.53 0.58



Provision for credit losses as a % of average net loans and acceptances(4) 0.73 1.36 0.50 0.98 0.51 Provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances(4) 0.54 0.58 0.49 0.56 0.49 Net write-offs as a % of average net loans and acceptances 0.41 0.47 0.49 0.47 0.50 Adjusted results(2)









Adjusted net income ($ millions) 1,938 1,308 2,400 6,961 9,409 Adjusted diluted earnings per share ($) 1.45 1.04 1.82 5.36 7.14 Adjusted return on equity (%) 11.3 8.3 13.8 10.4 13.9 Adjusted productivity ratio (%) 53.3 51.4 52.7 53.0 52.7 Adjusted operating leverage (%)





(0.6) (2.1) Adjusted provision for credit losses as a % of average net loans and acceptances(4) 0.73 1.36 0.50 0.95 0.49 Common share information









Closing share price ($) (TSX) 55.35 55.01 75.54



Shares outstanding (millions)











Average – Basic 1,211 1,211 1,218 1,212 1,222

Average – Diluted 1,246 1,245 1,260 1,243 1,251

End of period 1,211 1,211 1,216



Dividends paid per share ($) 0.90 0.90 0.90 3.60 3.49 Dividend yield (%)(5) 6.4 6.5 5.0 5.8 4.9 Market capitalization ($ millions) (TSX) 67,055 66,641 91,867



Book value per common share ($) 51.85 51.91 52.33



Market value to book value multiple 1.1 1.1 1.4



Price to earnings multiple (trailing 4 quarters) 10.2 9.6 11.2



Other information









Employees (full-time equivalent) 92,001 95,369 101,813



Branches and offices 2,618 2,905 3,109





(1) The amounts for periods ended July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2020 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS 16, prior period amounts have not been restated. (2) Refer to page 3 for a discussion of Non-GAAP measures. (3) Includes allowance for credit losses on all financial assets - loans, acceptances, off-balance sheet exposures, debt securities, and deposits with financial institutions. (4) Includes provision for credit losses on certain financial assets - loans, acceptances, and off-balance sheet exposures. (5) Based on the average of the high and low common share price for the period.

Impact of Foreign Currency Translation





Average exchange rate % Change







October 31 2020

July 31 2020



October 31 2019

October 31, 2020 vs. July 31, 2020 October 31, 2020 vs. October 31, 2019

For the three months ended









U.S. Dollar/Canadian Dollar

0.756

0.731



0.756

3.5 % 0.1 % Mexican Peso/Canadian Dollar

16.390

16.622



14.752

(1.4) % 11.1 % Peruvian Sol/Canadian Dollar

2.701

2.538



2.542

6.4 % 6.2 % Colombian Peso/Canadian Dollar

2,866

2,733



2,583

4.9 % 11.0 % Chilean Peso/Canadian Dollar

591.628

584.980



542.205

1.1 % 9.1 %











































Average exchange rate

% Change

















October 31 2020

October 31 2019

October 31, 2020 vs. October 31, 2019

For the year ended

















U.S. Dollar/Canadian Dollar











0.744

0.753

(1.2) % Mexican Peso/Canadian Dollar











15.832

14.607

8.4 % Peruvian Sol/Canadian Dollar











2.569

2.512

2.3 % Colombian Peso/Canadian Dollar











2,722

2,447

11.2 % Chilean Peso/Canadian Dollar











591.712

517.805

14.3 %









































For the three months ended For the year ended

Impact on net income(1) ($ millions except EPS)



October 31, 2020 vs. October 31, 2019

October 31, 2020 vs. July 31, 2020

October 31, 2020 vs. October 31, 2019











Net interest income









$ (136) $ (62) $ (481)

Non-interest income(2)











(65)

(62)

(196)

Non-interest expenses











111

44

397

Other items (net of tax)











66

41

261

Net income









$ (24) $ (39) $ (19)

Earnings per share (diluted)









$ (0.02) $ (0.03) $ (0.02)

Impact by business line ($ millions)























Canadian Banking









$ - $ - $ 2

International Banking(2)











(15)

(5)

(23)

Global Wealth Management











(3)

(2)

(9)

Global Banking and Markets











(1)

(6)

11

Other(2)











(5)

(26)

-

Net Income









$ (24) $ (39) $ (19)



(1) Includes impact of all currencies. (2) Includes the impact of foreign currency hedges.

Impact of Divested Operations





For the three months ended For the year ended



October 31 2020 July 31 2020 October 31 2019 October 31 2020 October 31 2019 ($ millions) Net interest income $ - $ 1 $ 102 $ 76 $ 432 Non-interest income

-

2

223

72

847 Total Revenue

-

3

325

148

1,279 Provision for credit losses

-

1

11

8

11 Non-interest expenses

-

1

96

65

404 Income before taxes

-

1

218

75

864 Income tax expense

-

-

56

15

210 Net income $ - $ 1 $ 162 $ 60 $ 654 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (NCI)

-

-

2

-

7 Net income attributable to equity holders - relating to divested operations $ - $ 1 $ 160 $ 60 $ 647













For the three months ended For the year ended











October 31, 2020 October 31, 2020 October 31, 2020 Impact on net income ($ millions except EPS) vs. July 31, 2020 vs. October 31, 2019 vs. October 31, 2019 Net interest income







$ (1) $ (102) $ (356) Non-interest income









(2)

(223)

(775) Total Revenue









(3)

(325)

(1,131) Provision for credit losses









(1)

(11)

(3) Non-interest expenses









(1)

(96)

(339) Income before taxes









(1)

(218)

(789) Income tax expense









-

(56)

(195) Net income







$ (1) $ (162) $ (594) Net income attributable to equity holders







$ (1) $ (160) $ (587) Earnings per share (diluted)







$ - $ (0.13) $ (0.47)

Group Financial Performance

Net income

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Net income was $1,899 million compared to $2,308 million. Adjusted net income was $1,938 million compared to $2,400 million, down 19%, due mainly to lower non-interest income and higher provision for credit losses, partially offset by lower non-interest expenses and provision for income taxes.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Net income was $1,899 million compared to $1,304 million. Adjusted net income was $1,938 million compared to $1,308 million, an increase of 48%, due mainly to lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by lower non-interest income and higher provision for income taxes.

Total revenue

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Revenues were $7,505 million, a decrease of $463 million or 6%. Adjusted revenues were $7,505 million, a decrease of $457 million or 6%, due mainly to lower net interest income and non-interest income, negatively impacted by divested operations.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Revenues were $7,505 million, a decrease of $229 million or 3%. Adjusted revenues were $7,505 million, a decrease of $184 million or 2%, due mainly to lower non-interest income driven by lower trading revenues.

Net interest income

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Net interest income was $4,258 million, a decrease of $78 million or 2%. Asset growth and higher contribution from asset/liability management activities were more than offset by the negative impact of foreign currency translation and divested operations.

The core banking margin was down 18 basis points to 2.22%, driven by lower margins across all business lines due to the impact of central bank rate cuts and changes in business mix, as well as increased levels of lower-margin liquid assets.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Net interest income was in line with the previous quarter. Higher contribution from asset/liability management activities was offset by lower asset volume and the negative impact of foreign currency translation.

The core banking margin was up 12 basis points to 2.22%, driven primarily by higher contribution from asset/liability management activities and lower volumes of lower-margin high quality liquid assets. Margins were stable across all business lines.

Non-interest income

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Non-interest income was $3,247 million, down $385 million or 11%. Adjusted non-interest income declined $379 million or 10%. The impact of divestitures was approximately 5%. The remaining 5% decrease was due to lower banking revenues, insurance revenues, other fees and commissions, as well as the negative impact of foreign currency translation. These were partly offset by higher trading revenues.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Non-interest income was down $234 million or 7%. Adjusted non-interest income decreased by $189 million or 6%, due primarily to lower trading revenues and underwriting and advisory fees, partly offset by higher banking revenues in Canadian and International Banking, and higher wealth management fees.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

The provision for credit losses was $1,131 million, an increase of $378 million or 50%. The provision for credit losses ratio increased 23 basis points to 73 basis points.

The provision on impaired loans was $835 million, compared to $744 million, up $91 million due primarily to higher commercial and corporate loan provisions, partially offset by lower retail provisions. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 54 basis points, an increase of five basis points.

The provision on performing loans was $296 million, compared to $9 million, an increase of $287 million of which $167 million related to retail, mainly in International Banking. Commercial and corporate loan provisions increased $120 million across all business lines. The increase is due primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the performing portfolio driven by the unfavourable macroeconomic outlook and its estimated future impact on credit migration.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

The provision for credit losses was $1,131 million, a decrease of $1,050 million. The provision for credit losses ratio decreased 63 basis points to 73 basis points.

The provision on impaired loans was $835 million, compared to $928 million, a decrease of $93 million or 10%, due primarily to lower retail provisions driven by lower delinquencies and credit migration. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 54 basis points, a decrease of four basis points.

The provision for performing loans was $296 million, compared to $1,253 million, a decrease of $957 million of which $752 million related to retail and $205 million related to commercial. The decrease was driven primarily by improving macroeconomic outlook and stabilizing portfolio credit quality.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Non-interest expenses were $4,057 million, down $254 million or 6%. Adjusted non-interest expenses of $4,003 million declined by 5%, of which 2% related to the impact of divested operations. The remaining 3% decrease was due to lower professional fees, advertising and business development expenses and the positive impact of foreign currency translation, partly offset by the impact of COVID-19 related costs.

The productivity ratio was 54.1%, in line with last year. On an adjusted basis, the productivity ratio was 53.3%, compared to 52.7%.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Non-interest expenses were up $39 million or 1%. Adjusted non-interest expenses were also up by 1%, due to higher personnel costs and technology, partly offset by the positive impact of foreign currency translation.

The productivity ratio was 54.1% compared to 52.0%. On an adjusted basis, the productivity ratio was 53.3%, compared to 51.4%.

Provision for income taxes

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

The effective tax rate was 18.0% compared to 20.5%, due primarily to changes in earnings mix across businesses and jurisdictions.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

The effective tax rate was 18.0% compared to 15.1%, due primarily to significantly higher provision for credit losses recorded in entities that operate in higher tax rate jurisdictions in the prior quarter.

Capital Ratios

The Bank continues to maintain strong, high quality capital levels which position it well for resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CET1 ratio as at October 31, 2020 was 11.8%, an increase of approximately 70 basis points from the prior year due primarily to strong internal capital generation and the impact from the Bank's divestitures during the year, partly offset by the adoption of regulatory changes, the impact from foreign currency translation on capital requirements, the remeasurement of the employee pension obligations, and share buybacks. The CET1 ratio also benefited 30 basis points from OSFI's transitional adjustment for the partial inclusion of increases in Stage 1 and Stage 2 expected credit losses (ECL) relative to their pre-crisis baseline levels as at January 31, 2020.

The Bank's Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.3% as at October 31, 2020, an increase of approximately 110 basis points from the prior year, due primarily to the issuance of US$1.25 billion of Scotiabank additional Tier 1 capital securities and the above noted impacts to the CET1 ratio, partly offset by the redemption of $265 million of preferred shares during the year. The Total capital ratio was 15.5% as at October 31, 2020, an increase of approximately 130 basis points from 2019, due primarily to the above noted changes to the CET1 and Tier 1 capital ratios.

The Leverage ratio was 4.7%, an increase of approximately 50 basis points in 2020 due primarily to OSFI's temporary Leverage ratio exclusions for central bank reserves and sovereign-issued securities and transitional adjustment for the partial inclusion of ECL, internal capital generation and the issuance of US$1.25 billion of Scotiabank additional Tier 1 capital securities, partly offset by the redemption of $265 million of preferred shares during the year.

The Bank's capital ratios continue to be well in excess of OSFI's minimum capital ratio requirements for 2020 of 9.0%, 10.5% and 12.5% for CET1, Tier 1 and Total Capital, respectively. The Bank was well above the OSFI minimum Leverage ratio as at October 31, 2020.

Business Segment Review

Canadian Banking





















For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31 2020 (2)

July 31 2020 (2)

October 31

2019 (3)

October 31 2020 (2)

October 31 2019 (3) (Taxable equivalent basis)(1)









Reported Results



















Net interest income $ 1,954 $ 1,930 $ 2,027 $ 7,838 $ 7,848 Non-interest income(4)

612

570

656

2,461

2,616 Total revenue

2,566

2,500

2,683

10,299

10,464 Provision for credit losses

330

752

247

2,073

972 Non-interest expenses

1,186

1,172

1,220

4,811

4,772 Income tax expense

272

147

318

879

1,232 Net income $ 778 $ 429 $ 898 $ 2,536 $ 3,488 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 778 $ 429 $ 898 $ 2,536 $ 3,488 Other measures



















Return on equity

18.4%

10.1%

23.3%

15.1%

23.2% Average assets ($ billions) $ 363 $ 359 $ 349 $ 359 $ 340 Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 295 $ 283 $ 263 $ 277 $ 255

(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) The amounts for periods ended July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2020 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS 16, prior year amounts have not been restated. (3) The amounts for the periods ended October 31, 2019 have been restated to reflect the impact of the establishment of Global Wealth Management as a separate business segment. (4) Includes net income from investments in associated corporations for the three months ended October 31, 2020 - $15 (July 31, 2020 - $9; October 31, 2019 - $18) and for the year ended October 31, 2020 - $56 (October 31, 2019 - $65).





























For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31 2020

July 31 2020

October 31 2019

October 31 2020

October 31 2019 (Taxable equivalent basis)









Adjusted Results(1)



















Net interest income $ 1,954 $ 1,930 $ 2,027 $ 7,838 $ 7,848 Non-interest income

612

570

656

2,461

2,616 Total revenue

2,566

2,500

2,683

10,299

10,464 Provision for credit losses

330

752

247

2,002

972 Non-interest expenses

1,180

1,167

1,214

4,789

4,750 Income tax expense

274

148

320

904

1,238 Net income $ 782 $ 433 $ 902 $ 2,604 $ 3,504

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results.

Net income

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Net income attributable to equity holders was $778 million, compared to $898 million. Adjusted net income was $782 million, a decrease of $120 million or 13%. The decline was due primarily to higher provision for credit losses on performing loans, lower net interest income and non-interest income, partly offset by lower non-interest expenses.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Net income attributable to equity holders increased $349 million or 81%. The increase was due primarily to a lower provision for credit losses on performing loans, higher net interest income, and higher non-interest income, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses.

Total revenue

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Revenues were $2,566 million, down $117 million or 4%. The decrease was due primarily to lower net interest income from margin compression, and lower non-interest income.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Revenues increased $66 million or 3%, due primarily to higher non-interest income and net interest income.

Net interest income

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Net interest income of $1,954 million decreased $73 million or 4%, due primarily to margin compression, partly offset by solid volume growth. The net interest margin declined 15 basis points to 2.26%, primarily driven by the interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada, and changes to business mix.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Net interest income increased $24 million or 1%, due primarily to mortgage and deposit growth. The margin of 2.26% remained stable.

Non-interest income

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Non-interest income of $612 million decreased $44 million or 7%. The decline was due primarily to lower banking fees mainly as a result of a decline in economic activity and transaction volumes, foreign exchange, and insurance fees.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Non-interest income increased $42 million or 7% due primarily to higher banking fees, insurance revenue, and income from associated corporations.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

The provision for credit losses was $330 million, compared to $247 million, up $83 million or 34%. The provision for credit losses ratio increased nine basis points to 37 basis points.

Provision on impaired loans was $238 million compared to $255 million, down $17 million or 7% due primarily to lower retail provisions partially offset by higher commercial provisions mainly related to one account. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 27 basis points, a decrease of two basis points.

Provision on performing loans was $92 million, compared to a net reversal of $8 million, an increase of $100 million of which $55 million related to commercial and $45 million related to retail. This is due primarily to the unfavourable macroeconomic outlook driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and its estimated future impact on credit migration.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

The provision for credit losses was $330 million, compared to $752 million, down $422 million or 56%. The provision for credit losses ratio decreased 48 basis points to 37 basis points.

Provision on impaired loans was $238 million compared to $317 million, down $79 million or 25% due to lower retail and commercial banking provisions. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 27 basis points, a decrease of nine basis points.

Provision on performing loans was $92 million, compared to $435 million, a decrease of $343 million. Retail provision decreased by $249 million while commercial provisions decreased $94 million. The decrease was driven primarily by stabilizing portfolio credit quality and improving macroeconomic outlook.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Non-interest expenses were $1,186 million, down $34 million or 3%, driven mainly by lower advertising and business travel costs, and the impact of cost control initiatives, partially offset by higher personnel costs to support business development.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Non-interest expenses were up $14 million or 1%, largely due to higher technology costs to support business development.

Provision for income taxes

The effective tax rate of 26.0% compared to 26.2% in the prior year and 25.5% in the prior quarter.

Average Assets

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Average assets grew $14 billion or 4% to $363 billion. The growth included $13 billion or 6% in residential mortgages and $3 billion or 6% in business loans and acceptances, offset partially by reductions in personal loans and credit cards.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Average assets of $363 billion were up $4 billion. The growth included $5 billion or 2% in residential mortgages partially offset by a decline of $1 billion or 2% in business loans and acceptances.

Average Liabilities

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Average liabilities increased $32 billion or 12%, including growth of $18 billion or 11% in personal deposits and $13 billion or 16% in non-personal deposits.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Average liabilities increased $12 billion or 4%, including growth of $4 billion or 2% in personal deposits and $8 billion or 9% in non-personal deposits.

International Banking





















For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31 2020(2)

July 31 2020(2)

October 31 2019(3)

October 31 2020(2)

October 31 2019(3) (Taxable equivalent basis)(1)









Reported Results



















Net interest income $ 1,785 $ 1,906 $ 2,093 $ 7,603 $ 8,353 Non-interest income(4)(5)

763

664

1,093

3,207

4,366 Total revenue

2,548

2,570

3,186

10,810

12,719 Provision for credit losses(6)

736

1,278

502

3,613

2,076 Non-interest expenses

1,424

1,390

1,688

5,943

6,596 Income tax expense

55

(70)

231

182

909 Net income $ 333 $ (28) $ 765 $ 1,072 $ 3,138 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in





















subsidiaries

70

(54)

86

92

373 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 263 $ 26 $ 679 $ 980 $ 2,765 Other measures



















Return on equity(7)

5.6%

0.4%

13.0%

5.0%

13.2% Average assets ($ billions) $ 202 $ 216 $ 205 $ 206 $ 201 Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 153 $ 162 $ 156 $ 155 $ 153

(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) The amounts for periods ended July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2020 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS 16, prior year amounts have not been restated. (3) The amounts for the periods ended October 31, 2019 have been restated to reflect the impact of the establishment of Global Wealth Management as a separate business segment. (4) Includes net income from investments in associated corporations for the three months ended October 31, 2020 - $38 (July 31, 2020 - $47; October 31, 2019 - $207) and for the year ended October 31, 2020 - $243 (October 31, 2019 - $753). (5) Includes one additional month of earnings relating to Mexico of $51 (after tax and NCI $37) in the first quarter of 2019. Includes one additional month of earnings relating to Peru of $57 (after tax and NCI $40) in the first quarter of 2019. (6) Includes Day 1 provision for credit losses on acquired performing loans for the year ended October 31, 2019 - $151. (7) Adjusting for Acquisition-related costs, return on equity was 6.0% for the three months ended October 31, 2020 and 5.8% for the year ended October 31, 2020. Adjusting for Acquisition-related costs, return on equity was 14.0% for the three months ended October 31, 2019 and 14.1% for the year ended October 31, 2019.









For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31 2020

July 31 2020

October 31 2019

October 31 2020

October 31 2019 (Taxable equivalent basis)









Adjusted Results(1)



















Net interest income $ 1,785 $ 1,906 $ 2,093 $ 7,603 $ 8,353 Non-interest income

763

664

1,093

3,207

4,366 Total revenue

2,548

2,570

3,186

10,810

12,719 Provision for credit losses

736

1,278

502

3,536

1,925 Non-interest expenses

1,397

1,344

1,606

5,742

6,390 Income tax expense

62

(56)

255

260

1,012 Net income $ 353 $ 4 $ 823 $ 1,272 $ 3,392 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in





















subsidiaries

70

(49)

98

124

439 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 283 $ 53 $ 725 $ 1,148 $ 2,953

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results.

Net income

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Net income attributable to equity holders was $263 million, a decrease of $416 million or 61%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $283 million, a decrease of $442 million or 61%. The decline was due largely to higher provision for credit losses on performing loans and the impact of divested operations. The remaining decrease was due to lower net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by lower non-interest expenses and provision for income taxes.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Net income attributable to equity holders increased by $237 million. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders increased $230 million. The increase was due largely to a reduction in provision for credit losses on performing loans and higher non-interest income partially offset by lower net interest income, higher non-interest expenses and provision for income taxes.

Reconciliation of International Banking's reported results and constant dollar results

The discussion below on the results of operations is on a constant dollar basis that excludes the impact of foreign currency translation, and is a non-GAAP financial measure (refer to Non-GAAP Measures). The Bank believes that reporting in constant dollars is useful for readers in assessing ongoing business performance. Ratios are on a reported basis.





For the three months ended For the year ended ($ millions) July 31, 2020

October 31, 2019 October 31, 2019 (Taxable equivalent basis) Reported Foreign exchange Constant dollar

Reported Foreign exchange Constant dollar

Reported Foreign exchange Constant dollar Net interest income $ 1,906 $ 57 $ 1,849

$ 2,093 $ 142 $ 1,951

$ 8,353 $ 500 $ 7,853 Non-interest income

664

14

650



1,093

45

1,048



4,366

148

4,218 Total revenue

2,570

71

2,499



3,186

187

2,999



12,719

648

12,071 Provision for credit losses

1,278

37

1,241



502

37

465



2,076

142

1,934 Non-interest expenses

1,390

33

1,357



1,688

111

1,577



6,596

389

6,207 Income tax expense

(70)

(1)

(69)



231

9

222



909

21

888 Net income $ (28) $ 2 $ (30)

$ 765 $ 30 $ 735

$ 3,138 $ 96 $ 3,042 Net income attributable to







































non-controlling interest







































in subsidiaries $ (54) $ (3) $ (51)

$ 86 $ 6 $ 80

$ 373 $ 35 $ 338 Net income attributable to







































equity holders of the Bank $ 26 $ 5 $ 21

$ 679 $ 24 $ 655

$ 2,765 $ 61 $ 2,704 Other measures







































Average assets ($ billions) $ 216 $ 6 $ 210

$ 205 $ 10 $ 195

$ 201 $ 10 $ 191 Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 162 $ 4 $ 158

$ 156 $ 9 $ 147

$ 153 $ 9 $ 144

Net income

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Net income attributable to equity holders was $263 million, a decrease of $392 million or 60%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $283 million, a decrease of $416 million or 60%. The decline was due largely to higher provision for credit losses on performing loans and the impact of divested operations. The remaining decrease was due to lower net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by lower non-interest expenses and provision for income taxes.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Net income attributable to equity holders increased by $242 million. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders increased $236 million. The increase was due largely to a reduction in provision for credit losses on performing loans and higher non-interest income partially offset by lower net interest income, higher non-interest expenses and provision for income taxes.

Total revenue

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Total revenues were $2,548 million, down 15%. The impact of divested operations was 9%. The remaining 6% decline was due to lower net interest income driven by margin compression, and lower non-interest income driven primarily by lower banking and card fees due to the slowdown in consumer activity.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Total revenues increased $49 million or 2% due to higher non-interest income driven by higher investment gains, partially offset by lower net interest income driven by decline in total loans.

Net interest income

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Net interest income was $1,785 million, down 9%. The impact of divested operations was 5%. The remaining 4% decline was due to margin compression. Margin reduced 54 basis points, due primarily to growth in lower-margin high quality liquid assets, business mix changes and the impact of central bank rate reductions across the footprint.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Net interest income decreased $64 million or 3%, driven by 4% decline in total loans, primarily in Latin America, as net interest margin remained stable.

Non-interest income

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Non-interest income was $763 million, down 27%. The impact of divested operations was 16%. The remaining decline of 11% was driven primarily by lower banking and card fees due to the slowdown in consumer activity, lower contribution from associated corporations, partially offset by higher investment gains and trading revenues.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Non-interest income increased $113 million or 17% due mainly to higher investment gains in Peru and Mexico, and banking and card fees.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

The provision for credit losses was $736 million, compared to $465 million, up $271 million or 58%. The provision for credit losses ratio increased 72 basis points to 207 basis points.

Provision on impaired loans was $561 million compared to $441 million, up $120 million or 27% due primarily to higher commercial and retail provisions in most Pacific Alliance countries. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 158 basis points, an increase of 31 basis points.

Provision on performing loans was $175 million, compared to $24 million, up $151 million of which $121 million related to retail and $30 million related to commercial. This is due primarily to the unfavourable macroeconomic outlook driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and its estimated future impact on credit migration.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

The provision for credit losses was $736 million, compared to $1,241 million, down $505 million or 41%. The provision for credit losses ratio decreased 126 basis points to 207 basis points.

Provision on impaired loans was $561 million compared to $558 million, up 1% due to lower retail provisions in select Pacific Alliance countries partially offset by higher commercial provisions. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans increased 9 basis points to 158 basis points.

Provision on performing loans was $175 million, compared to $683 million, a decrease of $509 million of which $483 million related to retail and $26 million related to commercial. The decrease was driven primarily by stabilizing portfolio credit quality and improving macroeconomic outlook.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Non-interest expenses were $1,424 million, down 10%. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expenses decreased 7%, of which 5% relates to divested operations. The remaining decline of 2% was due to lower personnel costs driven by synergies from acquisitions and other cost-savings initiatives.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Non-interest expenses increased 5%, including expenses associated with the implementation of cost-savings initiatives, driven by staffing and branch reductions mainly in Mexico, Colombia, Caribbean and Central America.

Provision for income taxes

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 14.2%. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate for the quarter was 15.0%, as compared to 23.7% last year, due primarily to higher provision for credit losses in entities that operate in higher tax rate jurisdictions.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 14.2%. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate for the quarter was 15.0%, as compared to a recovery rate of 106.8% in the prior quarter. This change in effective tax rate is due primarily to significantly higher provision for credit losses recorded in entities that operate in higher tax rate jurisdictions in the prior quarter.

Average Assets

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Average assets of $202 billion increased $7 billion or 4%. Total loan growth of 1% was driven by strong growth of 8% in commercial loans offset by a decline in retail loans of 6%. The remaining increase was driven by higher deposits with central banks and investment securities.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Average assets decreased $8 billion or 4%. Total loans declined 4% driven by a decline of 7% in commercial loans and 1% in retail loans.

Average Liabilities

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Average liabilities of $153 billion increased $6 billion or 4% driven by higher funding from central banks. Total deposits declined 2% driven by a decline of 6% in retail deposits, partially offset by 1% growth in non-personal deposits. The negative impact of divested operations on total deposit growth was 9%, non-personal deposit growth 4% and retail deposit growth 16%.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Average liabilities decreased $5 billion or 3% driven by a decline in total deposits of 3%, primarily in the Pacific Alliance. Non-personal deposits declined 5%, while retail deposit growth was 2%.

Global Wealth Management





















For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31

2020(2)

July 31 2020(2)

October 31 2019

October 31 2020(2)

October 31 2019 (Taxable equivalent basis)(1)









Reported Results



















Net interest income $ 144 $ 145 $ 142 $ 575 $ 564 Non-interest income

1,021

990

1,007

4,009

3,937 Total revenue

1,165

1,135

1,149

4,584

4,501 Provision for credit losses

3

1

-

7

- Non-interest expenses

726

700

744

2,878

2,905 Income tax expense

111

110

102

437

412 Net income $ 325 $ 324 $ 303 $ 1,262 $ 1,184 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in





















subsidiaries

2

3

4

10

18 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 323 $ 321 $ 299 $ 1,252 $ 1,166 Other measures



















Assets under administration ($ billions) $ 502 $ 503 $ 497 $ 502 $ 497 Assets under management ($ billions) $ 292 $ 293 $ 302 $ 292 $ 302

(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) The amounts for periods ended July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2020 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS 16, prior year amounts have not been restated.



For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31 2020

July 31 2020

October 31 2019

October 31 2020

October 31 2019 (Taxable equivalent basis)









Adjusted Results(1)



















Net interest income $ 144 $ 145 $ 142 $ 575 $ 564 Non-interest income

1,021

990

1,007

4,009

3,937 Total revenue

1,165

1,135

1,149

4,584

4,501 Provision for credit losses

3

1

-

6

- Non-interest expenses

713

685

725

2,818

2,839 Income tax expense

114

114

106

453

429 Net income $ 335 $ 335 $ 318 $ 1,307 $ 1,233 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in





















subsidiaries

2

3

4

10

18 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 333 $ 332 $ 314 $ 1,297 $ 1,215

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results.

Net income

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Net income attributable to equity holders was $323 million, an increase of $24 million or 8%. Adjusted net income increased to $333 million, up 6%. This growth is due primarily to higher net sales, trading volumes and market appreciation.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Net income attributable to equity holders increased $2 million or 1%. Adjusted net income increased $1 million due to higher fee-based revenue, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses.

Total revenue

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Revenues were $1,165 million, up $16 million or 1%. The negative impact of divested operations was 3%, offset by growth of 4% due primarily to higher brokerage fees partially offset by the slowdown in consumer activity within our International operations.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Revenues rose $30 million or 3%, due primarily to higher mutual fund and investment management fees.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

The provision for credit losses was $3 million compared to nil. The provision for credit losses ratio was seven basis points.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

The provision for credit losses increased $2 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was seven basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Non-interest expenses of $726 million were down $18 million or 2%, as the benefit from prior period divested operations and lower communications, travel, and business development expenses were partly offset by higher volume-related expenses and technology costs to support business development.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Non-interest expenses were up $26 million or 4%, largely due to higher volume-related expenses and technology costs to support business development.

Provision for income taxes

The effective tax rate was 25.6% compared to 24.9% in the prior year and slightly higher than 25.4% in the prior quarter.

Assets under administration (AUA) and assets under management (AUM)

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Assets under management of $292 billion declined $10 billion or 3%, while assets under administration of $502 billion increased $5 billion or 1%. The negative impact of divested operations was 5% on AUM and 3% on AUA. The remaining growth in AUM and AUA was due primarily to higher net sales and market appreciation.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Assets under management decreased $1 billion or 1%, and assets under administration decreased $1 billion as higher net sales were more than offset by market depreciation.

Global Banking and Markets





















For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31 2020(2)

July 31 2020(2)

October 31 2019

October 31 2020(2)

October 31 2019 (Taxable equivalent basis)(1)









Reported Results



















Net interest income $ 350 $ 375 $ 337 $ 1,435 $ 1,396 Non-interest income

860

1,170

833

3,947

3,084 Total revenue

1,210

1,545

1,170

5,382

4,480 Provision for credit losses

62

149

4

390

(22) Non-interest expenses

583

620

631

2,473

2,463 Income tax expense

105

176

130

564

505 Net income $ 460 $ 600 $ 405 $ 1,955 $ 1,534 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 460 $ 600 $ 405 $ 1,955 $ 1,534 Other measures



















Return on equity

14.6%

17.5%

13.8%

14.8%

13.3% Average assets ($ billions) $ 389 $ 416 $ 388 $ 412 $ 372 Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 387 $ 414 $ 318 $ 379 $ 304

(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) The amounts for periods ended July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2020 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS 16, prior year amounts have not been restated.



For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31 2020

July 31

2020

October 31 2019

October 31

October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)







2020

2019 Adjusted Results(1)



















Net interest income $ 350 $ 375 $ 337 $ 1,435 $ 1,396 Non-interest income

860

1,170

833

4,049

3,084 Total revenue

1,210

1,545

1,170

5,484

4,480 Provision for credit losses

62

149

4

384

(22) Non-interest expenses

583

620

631

2,473

2,463 Income tax expense

105

176

130

593

505 Net income $ 460 $ 600 $ 405 $ 2,034 $ 1,534

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results.

Net income

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Net income attributable to equity holders was $460 million, an increase of $55 million or 14%. Higher net interest income, non-interest income, and lower non-interest expenses, were partly offset by higher provision for credit losses.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Net income attributable to equity holders decreased by $140 million or 23%. This was due mainly to lower net interest income, non-interest income, and the negative impact of foreign currency translation, partly offset by lower provision for credit losses and lower non-interest expenses.

Total revenue

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Revenues were $1,210 million, an increase of $40 million or 3% due primarily to higher non-interest income driven by fixed income trading revenues and higher net interest income.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Revenues decreased by $335 million or 22% due to lower net interest income and lower trading revenues and unfavourable impact of foreign currency translation.

Net interest income

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Net interest income was $350 million, an increase of $13 million or 4%. The increase was due mainly to strong growth in deposits and loan volumes mainly in Canada and the U.S., partly offset by lower lending margins.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Net interest income decreased by $25 million or 7%. The decrease was due to lower loan volumes in all regions, partly offset by higher lending margins.

Non-interest income

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Non-interest income was $860 million, an increase of $27 million or 3% from the prior year. This increase was due mainly to growth in fixed income trading revenues.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Non-interest income decreased by $310 million or 26% primarily due to a decrease in fixed income trading revenues, lower underwriting fees, and the negative impact of foreign currency translation.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

The provision for credit losses was $62 million, compared to $4 million, an increase of $58 million. The provision for credit losses ratio increased to 24 basis points.

Provision on impaired loans was $34 million, up $22 million due to higher provisions primarily in the energy sector. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans increased to 13 basis points.

Provision on performing loans was $28 million, compared to a net reversal of $8 million, an increase of $36 million due primarily to unfavourable economic conditions in the energy sector and unfavourable macroeconomic outlook and its estimated future impact on credit migration on other sectors most impacted by COVID-19.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

The provision for credit losses was $62 million, compared to $149 million last quarter, a decrease of $87 million driven primarily by lower performing provision due to improving macroeconomic outlook, and stabilizing portfolio quality. The provision for credit losses ratio decreased 26 basis points to 24 basis points.

Provision on impaired loans was $34 million, compared to $38 million, down by $4 million. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans remain unchanged at 13 basis points.

Provision on performing loans was $28 million, a decrease of $83 million. The decrease was driven primarily by an improving macroeconomic outlook, and stabilizing portfolio quality.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Non-interest expenses of $583 million, decreased $48 million or 8%. The decrease was primarily driven by lower personnel costs, professional fees, advertisement and business development expenses.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Non-interest expenses decreased $37 million or 6% due mainly to lower personnel costs and the positive impact of foreign currency translation.

Provision for income taxes

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 18.5%, compared to 24.3%. The changes were due mainly to the change in earnings mix across jurisdictions.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 18.5%, compared to 22.7% in the prior quarter. The change was due mainly to changes in the earnings mix across jurisdictions.

Average Assets

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Average assets were $389 billion, in line with the prior year. Growth in loans and derivative-related assets were offset by a decrease in securities purchased under resale agreements.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Average assets decreased $27 billion or 7% due mainly to decreases in loans, securities purchased under resale agreements, derivative-related assets, and the impact of foreign currency translation.

Average Liabilities

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Average liabilities of $387 billion were higher by $69 billion or 22%, due to strong growth in deposits of 37%, as well as growth in securities sold under repurchase agreements, and derivative-related liabilities.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Average liabilities decreased $27 billion or 7% due primarily to lower securities sold under repurchase agreements and the impact of foreign currency translation.

Other





















For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31 2020(2)

July 31 2020(2)

October 31 2019(3)

October 31 2020(2)

October 31 2019(3) (Taxable equivalent basis)(1)









Reported Results



















Net interest income(4) $ 25 $ (103) $ (263) $ (131) $ (984) Non-interest income(4)(5)

(9)

87

43

392

(146) Total revenue

16

(16)

(220)

261

(1,130) Provision for credit losses

-

1

-

1

1 Non-interest expenses

138

136

28

751

1 Income tax expense

(125)

(132)

(185)

(519)

(586) Net income (loss) $ 3 $ (21) $ (63) $ 28 $ (546) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests





















in subsidiaries

-

-

17

(27)

17 Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 3 $ (21) $ (80) $ 55 $ (563) Other measures



















Average assets ($ billions) $ 159 $ 190 $ 124 $ 158 $ 118 Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 195 $ 237 $ 251 $ 240 $ 243

(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) The amounts for periods ended July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2020 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS 16, prior period amounts have not been restated. (3) The amounts for the periods ended October 31, 2019 have been restated to reflect the impact of the establishment of Global Wealth Management as a separate business segment. (4) Includes the elimination of the tax-exempt income gross-up reported in net interest income, non-interest income and provision for income taxes for the three months ended October 31, 2020 – $67 (July 31, 2020 – $65; October 31, 2019 – $58) and the year ended October 31, 2020 - $275 (October 31, 2019 - $181) to arrive at the amounts reported in the Consolidated Statement of Income. (5) Income (on a taxable equivalent basis) from investments in associated corporations and the provision for income taxes in each period include the tax normalization adjustments related to the gross-up of income from associated companies for the three months ended October 31, 2020 – $(7) (July 31, 2020 – $(17); October 31, 2019 – $(67)) and for the year October 31, 2020 - $(70) (October 31, 2019 – $(178)).



For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31 2020

July 31 2020

October 31 2019

October 31

October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)







2020

2019 Adjusted Results(1)



















Net interest income $ 25 $ (103) $ (263) $ (131) $ (984) Non-interest income

(9)

42

37

93

(19) Total revenue

16

(61)

(226)

(38)

(1,003) Provision for credit losses

-

1

-

1

1 Non-interest expenses

130

135

21

692

(20) Income tax expense

(122)

(133)

(199)

(475)

(730) Net income (loss) $ 8 $ (64) $ (48) $ (256) $ (254) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests





















in subsidiaries

-

-

-

1

1 Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 8 $ (64) $ (48) $ (257) $ (255)

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results.



The Other segment includes Group Treasury, smaller operating segments, Net gain/loss on divestitures and other corporate items which are not allocated to a business line.

Net income

Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019

Net income attributable to equity holders was $3 million. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $8 million, compared to net loss attributable to equity holders of $48 million. The improvement was due mainly to higher contributions from asset/liability management activities, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020

Net income attributable to equity holders was $3 million. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $8 million, compared to net loss attributable to equity holders of $64 million. The improvement was due mainly to higher contributions from asset/liability management activities, partly offset by lower investment gains.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position





As at (Unaudited) ($ millions)

October 31

July 31

October 31

2020

2020

2019 Assets











Cash and deposits with financial institutions $ 76,460 $ 59,041 $ 46,720 Precious metals

1,181

2,743

3,709 Trading assets











Securities

108,331

111,855

112,664 Loans

8,352

10,864

13,829 Other

1,156

1,035

995





117,839

123,754

127,488 Securities purchased under resale agreements and securities borrowed

119,747

126,460

131,178 Derivative financial instruments

45,065

55,632

38,119 Investment securities

111,389

122,565

82,359 Loans











Residential mortgages

284,684

277,522

268,169 Personal loans

93,758

94,286

98,631 Credit cards

14,797

15,350

17,788 Business and government

217,663

233,414

212,972





610,902

620,572

597,560 Allowance for credit losses

7,639

7,221

5,077





603,263

613,351

592,483 Other











Customers' liability under acceptances, net of allowance

14,228

15,963

13,896 Property and equipment(1)

5,897

6,025

2,669 Investments in associates

2,475

2,399

5,614 Goodwill and other intangible assets

17,015

17,136

17,465 Deferred tax assets

2,185

2,164

1,570 Other assets

19,722

22,639

22,891





61,522

66,326

64,105 Total assets $ 1,136,466 $ 1,169,872 $ 1,086,161 Liabilities











Deposits











Personal $ 246,135 $ 242,876 $ 224,800 Business and government

464,619

482,050

461,851 Financial institutions

40,084

43,067

46,739





750,838

767,993

733,390 Financial instruments designated at fair value through profit or loss

18,899

17,522

12,235 Other











Acceptances

14,305

16,071

13,901 Obligations related to securities sold short

31,902

33,913

30,404 Derivative financial instruments

42,247

54,698

40,222 Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements and securities lent

137,763

137,351

124,083 Subordinated debentures

7,405

7,336

7,252 Other liabilities(1)

62,604

64,413

54,482





296,226

313,782

270,344 Total liabilities

1,065,963

1,099,297

1,015,969 Equity











Common equity











Common shares

18,239

18,236

18,264 Retained earnings

46,345

45,689

44,439 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,125)

(1,402)

570 Other reserves

360

360

365 Total common equity

62,819

62,883

63,638 Preferred shares and other equity instruments

5,308

5,308

3,884 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank

68,127

68,191

67,522 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

2,376

2,384

2,670 Total equity

70,503

70,575

70,192 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,136,466 $ 1,169,872 $ 1,086,161

(1) The amounts for the periods ended October 31, 2020 and July 31, 2020 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS 16; prior year amounts have not been restated (refer to Note 3 and 4 in the 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders).

Consolidated Statement of Income





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions)

October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue



















Interest income(1) Loans $ 6,104 $ 6,420 $ 7,371 $ 26,977 $ 29,116 Securities

458

460

562

2,035

2,238 Securities purchased under resale agreements and securities borrowed

51

57

106

286

502 Deposits with financial institutions

39

49

213

414

928





6,652

6,986

8,252

29,712

32,784 Interest expense



















Deposits

2,055

2,425

3,477

10,731

13,871 Subordinated debentures

50

53

83

240

294 Other(2)

289

255

356

1,421

1,442





2,394

2,733

3,916

12,392

15,607 Net interest income

4,258

4,253

4,336

17,320

17,177 Non-interest income



















Card revenues

181

164

245

789

977 Banking services fees

376

337

473

1,540

1,812 Credit fees

345

333

345

1,348

1,316 Mutual funds

506

486

476

1,945

1,849 Brokerage fees

225

225

226

902

876 Investment management and trust

238

225

263

946

1,050 Underwriting and other advisory

152

202

146

690

497 Non-trading foreign exchange

169

170

161

708

667 Trading revenues

498

736

376

2,411

1,488 Net gain on sale of investment securities

182

145

125

607

351 Net income from investments in associated corporations

49

42

161

242

650 Insurance underwriting income, net of claims

120

113

158

497

676 Other fees and commissions

151

158

221

688

949 Other

55

145

256

703

699





3,247

3,481

3,632

14,016

13,857 Total revenue

7,505

7,734

7,968

31,336

31,034 Provision for credit losses

1,131

2,181

753

6,084

3,027





6,374

5,553

7,215

25,252

28,007 Non-interest expenses



















Salaries and employee benefits

2,071

2,066

2,115

8,624

8,443 Premises and technology(2)

607

601

712

2,408

2,807 Depreciation and amortization(2)

407

377

271

1,546

1,053 Communications

93

105

118

418

459 Advertising and business development

96

98

174

445

625 Professional

184

181

243

753

861 Business and capital taxes

123

130

126

517

515 Other

476

460

552

2,145

1,974





4,057

4,018

4,311

16,856

16,737 Income before taxes

2,317

1,535

2,904

8,396

11,270 Income tax expense

418

231

596

1,543

2,472 Net income $ 1,899 $ 1,304 $ 2,308 $ 6,853 $ 8,798 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

72

(51)

107

75

408 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 1,827 $ 1,355 $ 2,201 $ 6,778 $ 8,390 Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

82

23

64

196

182 Common shareholders $ 1,745 $ 1,332 $ 2,137 $ 6,582 $ 8,208 Earnings per common share (in dollars)



















Basic $ 1.44 $ 1.10 $ 1.76 $ 5.43 $ 6.72 Diluted

1.42

1.04

1.73

5.30

6.68 Dividends paid per common share (in dollars)

0.90

0.90

0.90

3.60

3.49

(1) Includes interest income on financial assets measured at amortized cost and FVOCI, calculated using the effective interest method, of $6,510 for the three months ended October 31, 2020 (July 31, 2020 - $6,839; October 31, 2019 - $8,146) and for the year ended October 31, 2020 - $29,173 (October 31, 2019 - $32,436). (2) The amounts for the periods ended October 31, 2020 and July 31, 2020 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS 16; prior period amounts have not been restated (refer to Notes 3 and 4 in the 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders).

























Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income





For the three months ended

For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions)

October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income $ 1,899 $ 1,304 $ 2,308 $ 6,853 $ 8,798 Other comprehensive income (loss)



















Items that will be reclassified subsequently to net income



















Net change in unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses):



















Net unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)

(548)

(1,411)

(966)

(2,433)

(626) Net gains (losses) on hedges of net investments in foreign operations

6

529

82

347

(232) Income tax expense (benefit):



















Net unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)

16

(24)

19

62

21 Net gains (losses) on hedges of net investments in foreign operations

1

139

22

91

(60)



(559)

(997)

(925)

(2,239)

(819) Net change in fair value due to change in debt instruments measured at fair



















value through other comprehensive income:



















Net gains (losses) in fair value

(235)

553

163

1,495

1,265 Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

139

(195)

(217)

(1,091)

(1,150) Income tax expense (benefit):



















Net gains (losses) in fair value

(59)

152

28

387

308 Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

37

(48)

(50)

(276)

(298)



(74)

254

(32)

293

105 Net change in gains (losses) on derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges:



















Net gains (losses) on derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges

(661)

1,362

618

2,543

361 Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

385

(1,557)

(481)

(2,604)

596 Income tax expense (benefit):



















Net gains (losses) on derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges

(181)

386

155

689

86 Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

106

(456)

(119)

(718)

163



(201)

(125)

101

(32)

708 Other comprehensive income (loss) from investments in associates

7

10

21

(2)

103 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to net income



















Net change in remeasurement of employee benefit plan asset and liability:



















Actuarial gains (losses) on employee benefit plans

291

(504)

75

(620)

(1,096) Income tax expense (benefit)

76

(139)

22

(155)

(281)



215

(365)

53

(465)

(815) Net change in fair value due to change in equity instruments designated at fair



















value through other comprehensive income:



















Net gains (losses) in fair value

(44)

58

36

(122)

121 Income tax expense (benefit)

(17)

18

6

(37)

26



(27)

40

30

(85)

95 Net change in fair value due to change in own credit risk on financial liabilities



















designated under the fair value option:



















Change in fair value due to change in own credit risk on financial liabilities



















designated under the fair value option

(211)

(585)

18

(404)

11 Income tax expense (benefit)

(55)

(154)

5

(106)

3



(156)

(431)

13

(298)

8 Other comprehensive income (loss) from investments in associates

-

-

(7)

(8)

(10) Other comprehensive income (loss)

(795)

(1,614)

(746)

(2,836)

(625) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,104 $ (310) $ 1,562 $ 4,017 $ 8,173 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

-

(45)

(22)

(93)

205 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 1,104 $ (265) $ 1,584 $ 4,110 $ 7,968 Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

82

23

64

196

182 Common shareholders $ 1,022 $ (288) $ 1,520 $ 3,914 $ 7,786























Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity











































































Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)































































Preferred Total Non-

















Foreign Available-

Debt

Equity

Cash







Total shares and attributable controlling









Common Retained

currency for-sale

instruments

instruments

flow



Other

common other equity to equity interests in



(unaudited) ($ millions)

shares earnings (1)

translation securities

FVOCI

FVOCI

hedges Other(2)

reserves

equity instruments holders subsidiaries

Total Balance as at October 31, 2019 $ 18,264 $ 44,439 $ 800 $ - $ 37 $ (55) $ 650 $ (862) $ 365 $ 63,638 $ 3,884 $ 67,522 $ 2,670 $ 70,192 Net income

-

6,582

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,582

196

6,778

75

6,853 Other comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

(2,128)

-

293

(81)

(11)

(741)

-

(2,668)

-

(2,668)

(168)

(2,836) Total comprehensive income $ - $ 6,582 $ (2,128) $ - $ 293 $ (81) $ (11) $ (741) $ - $ 3,914 $ 196 $ 4,110 $ (93) $ 4,017 Shares/instruments issued

59

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(9)

50

1,689

1,739

-

1,739 Shares repurchased/redeemed

(84)

(330)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(414)

(265)

(679)

-

(679) Dividends and distributions paid to

























































equity holders

-

(4,363)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,363)

(196)

(4,559)

(148)

(4,707) Share-based payments(3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

5

-

5

-

5 Other

-

17

-

-

-

(27)

-

-

(1)

(11)

-

(11)

(53) (4)

(64) Balance as at October 31, 2020 $ 18,239 $ 46,345 $ (1,328) $ - $ 330 $ (163) $ 639 $ (1,603) $ 360 $ 62,819 $ 5,308 $ 68,127 $ 2,376 $ 70,503



























































Balance as at October 31, 2018 $ 18,234 $ 41,414 $ 1,441 $ - $ (68) $ (126) $ (121) $ (134) $ 404 $ 61,044 $ 4,184 $ 65,228 $ 2,452 $ 67,680 Cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 15(5)

-

(58)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(58)

-

(58)

-

(58) Balance as at November 1, 2018

18,234

41,356

1,441

-

(68)

(126)

(121)

(134)

404

60,986

4,184

65,170

2,452

67,622 Net income

-

8,208

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,208

182

8,390

408

8,798 Other comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

(641)

-

105

71

771

(728)

-

(422)

-

(422)

(203)

(625) Total comprehensive income $ - $ 8,208 $ (641) $ - $ 105 $ 71 $ 771 $ (728) $ - $ 7,786 $ 182 $ 7,968 $ 205 $ 8,173 Shares issued

255

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(37)

218

-

218

-

218 Shares repurchased/redeemed

(225)

(850)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,075)

(300)

(1,375)

-

(1,375) Dividends and distributions paid to

























































equity holders

-

(4,260)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,260)

(182)

(4,442)

(150)

(4,592) Share-based payments(3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7

7

-

7

-

7 Other

-

(15)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(9)

(24)

-

(24)

163 (4)

139 Balance as at October 31, 2019 $ 18,264 $ 44,439 $ 800 $ - $ 37 $ (55) $ 650 $ (862) $ 365 $ 63,638 $ 3,884 $ 67,522 $ 2,670 $ 70,192



























































Balance as at October 31, 2017 $ 15,644 $ 38,117 $ 1,861 $ (46) $ - $ - $ 235 $ (473) $ 116 $ 55,454 $ 4,579 $ 60,033 $ 1,592 $ 61,625 Cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 9

-

(564)

-

46

184

(179)

-

-

-

(513)

-

(513)

(97)

(610) Balance as at November 1, 2017

15,644

37,553

1,861

-

184

(179)

235

(473)

116

54,941

4,579

59,520

1,495

61,015 Net income

-

8,361

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,361

187

8,548

176

8,724 Other comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

(477)

-

(252)

53

(356)

339

-

(693)

-

(693)

(111)

(804) Total comprehensive income $ - $ 8,361 $ (477) $ - $ (252) $ 53 $ (356) $ 339 $ - $ 7,668 $ 187 $ 7,855 $ 65 $ 7,920 Shares issued

2,708

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(19)

2,689

300

2,989

-

2,989 Shares repurchased/redeemed

(118)

(514)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(632)

(695)

(1,327)

-

(1,327) Dividends and distributions paid to

























































equity holders

-

(3,985)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,985)

(187)

(4,172)

(199)

(4,371) Share-based payments(3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6

6

-

6

-

6 Other

-

(1)

57

-

-

-

-

-

301 (4)

357

-

357

1,091 (4)

1,448 Balance as at October 31, 2018 $ 18,234 $ 41,414 $ 1,441 $ - $ (68) $ (126) $ (121) $ (134) $ 404 $ 61,044 $ 4,184 $ 65,228 $ 2,452 $ 67,680

(1) Includes undistributed retained earnings of $64 (2019 - $61; 2018 - $62) related to a foreign associated corporation, which is subject to local regulatory restriction. (2) Includes Share from associates, Employee benefits and Own credit risk. (3) Represents amounts on account of share-based payments (refer to Note 26 in the 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders). (4) Includes changes to non-controlling interests arising from business combinations and related transactions. (5) Refer to Note 4 in the 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders for a summary of the adjustments on initial application of IFRS 15.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) ($ millions) For the three months ended For the year ended Sources (uses) of cash flows

October 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

2020(1)

2019

2020(1)

2019 Cash flows from operating activities















Net income $ 1,899 $ 2,308 $ 6,853 $ 8,798 Adjustment for:















Net interest income

(4,258)

(4,336)

(17,320)

(17,177) Depreciation and amortization

407

271

1,546

1,053 Provision for credit losses

1,131

753

6,084

3,027 Equity-settled share-based payment expense

-

1

5

7 Net gain on sale of investment securities

(182)

(125)

(607)

(351) Net (gain)/loss on divestitures

(1)

(4)

(307)

125 Net income from investments in associated corporations

(49)

(161)

(242)

(650) Income tax expense

418

596

1,543

2,472 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Trading assets

5,446

4,106

9,945

(27,514) Securities purchased under resale agreements and securities borrowed

5,777

(11,272)

12,781

(27,235) Loans

6,802

(7,931)

(25,486)

(44,337) Deposits

(12,793)

15,028

27,982

60,705 Obligations related to securities sold short

(1,799)

4,383

1,195

(1,694) Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements and securities lent

966

3,232

11,722

22,727 Net derivative financial instruments

(2,580)

1,502

(1,949)

1,964 Other, net

3,465

(8,251)

7,527

(8,881) Dividends received

204

165

824

520 Interest received

7,031

8,287

29,572

32,696 Interest paid

(2,406)

(3,802)

(13,042)

(15,322) Income tax paid

(623)

(685)

(1,962)

(2,958) Net cash from/(used in) operating activities

8,855

4,065

56,664

(12,025) Cash flows from investing activities















Interest-bearing deposits with financial institutions

(17,490)

(1,149)

(30,346)

18,014 Purchase of investment securities

(19,544)

(21,482)

(147,629)

(89,018) Proceeds from sale and maturity of investment securities

30,207

21,846

119,033

86,956 Acquisition/divestiture of subsidiaries, associated corporations or business units,















net of cash acquired

-

56

3,938

20 Property and equipment, net of disposals

(203)

(148)

(771)

(186) Other, net

(212)

(137)

(684)

(568) Net cash from/(used in) investing activities

(7,242)

(1,014)

(56,459)

15,218 Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issue of subordinated debentures

-

-

-

3,250 Redemption/repurchase of subordinated debentures

(3)

(1,753)

(9)

(1,771) Proceeds from preferred shares and other equity instruments issued

-

-

1,689

- Redemption of preferred shares

-

-

(265)

(300) Proceeds from common shares issued

3

44

59

255 Common shares purchased for cancellation

-

(356)

(414)

(1,075) Cash dividends and distributions paid

(1,173)

(1,158)

(4,559)

(4,442) Distributions to non-controlling interests

(7)

(19)

(148)

(150) Payment of lease liabilities

(87)

-

(345)

- Other, net

(218)

609

4,135

2,945 Net cash from/(used in) financing activities

(1,485)

(2,633)

143

(1,288) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(96)

(62)

(129)

2 Net change in cash and cash equivalents

32

356

219

1,907 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period(2)

11,091

10,548

10,904

8,997 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period(2) $ 11,123 $ 10,904 $ 11,123 $ 10,904

(1) The amounts for the period ended October 31, 2020 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS 16; prior year amounts have not been restated (refer to Notes 3 and 4 in the 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders). (2) Represents cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with financial institutions (refer to Note 6 in the 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders).

Basis of preparation

These unaudited consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and accounting requirements of OSFI in accordance with Section 308 of the Bank Act, except for certain required disclosures. Therefore, these unaudited consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Bank's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2020 which will be available today at www.scotiabank.com.

Forward-looking statements

From time to time, our public communications often include oral or written forward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in this document, and may be included in other filings with Canadian securities regulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or in other communications. In addition, representatives of the Bank may include forward-looking statements orally to analysts, investors, the media and others. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements made in this document, the Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Bank's 2020 Annual Report under the headings "Outlook" and in other statements regarding the Bank's objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, the regulatory environment in which the Bank operates, anticipated financial results, and the outlook for the Bank's businesses and for the Canadian, U.S. and global economies. Such statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "foresee," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "goal," "project," and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "may," "should," "would" and "could."

By their very nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which give rise to the possibility that our predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be correct and that our financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals will not be achieved.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of risk factors, many of which are beyond our control and effects of which can be difficult to predict, could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations, targets, estimates or intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements.

The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: general economic and market conditions in the countries in which we operate; changes in currency and interest rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Bank and its affiliates; changes in monetary, fiscal, or economic policy and tax legislation and interpretation; changes in laws and regulations or in supervisory expectations or requirements, including capital, interest rate and liquidity requirements and guidance, and the effect of such changes on funding costs; changes to our credit ratings; operational and infrastructure risks; reputational risks; the accuracy and completeness of information the Bank receives on customers and counterparties; the timely development and introduction of new products and services; our ability to execute our strategic plans, including the successful completion of acquisitions and dispositions, including obtaining regulatory approvals; critical accounting estimates and the effect of changes to accounting standards, rules and interpretations on these estimates; global capital markets activity; the Bank's ability to attract, develop and retain key executives; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behaviour to which the Bank is exposed; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Bank's information technology, internet, network access, or other voice or data communications systems or services; increased competition in the geographic and in business areas in which we operate, including through internet and mobile banking and non-traditional competitors; exposure related to significant litigation and regulatory matters; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; the emergence of widespread health emergencies or pandemics, including the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, financial market conditions and the Bank's business, results of operations, financial condition and prospects; and the Bank's anticipation of and success in managing the risks implied by the foregoing. A substantial amount of the Bank's business involves making loans or otherwise committing resources to specific companies, industries or countries. Unforeseen events affecting such borrowers, industries or countries could have a material adverse effect on the Bank's financial results, businesses, financial condition or liquidity. These and other factors may cause the Bank's actual performance to differ materially from that contemplated by forward-looking statements. The Bank cautions that the preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible risk factors and other factors could also adversely affect the Bank's results, for more information, please see the "Risk Management" section of the Bank's 2020 Annual Report, as may be updated by quarterly reports.

Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained in this document are set out in the 2020 Annual Report under the headings "Outlook", as updated by quarterly reports. The "Outlook" sections are based on the Bank's views and the actual outcome is uncertain. Readers should consider the above-noted factors when reviewing these sections. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the Bank and its securities, investors and others should carefully consider the preceding factors, other uncertainties and potential events.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this document represent the views of management only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting the Bank's shareholders and analysts in understanding the Bank's financial position, objectives and priorities, and anticipated financial performance as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Except as required by law, the Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf.

Additional information relating to the Bank, including the Bank's Annual Information Form, can be located on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

December 1, 2020

