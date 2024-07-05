TORONTO, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is donating a total of $150,000 to the Canadian Red Cross, United Way Jamaica and United Way Trinidad & Tobago to support with the critical relief and recovery efforts for affected communities across the Caribbean.

"Our hearts go out to all the people that have been affected by Hurricane Beryl," said Scott Thomson, President and Chief Executive Officer for Scotiabank. "Scotiabank has a longstanding presence across the Caribbean, and we are saddened to see the impact this hurricane has had on our employees, clients and communities in the region. As the work begins to recover and rebuild from the damage this extreme weather event has caused, we will continue to work with the Canadian Red Cross and United Way to support their relief efforts."

Donations to the Hurricane Beryl Appeal can be made online at redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or starting on July 8, 2024, at any Scotiabank branch in Canada. Scotiabank employees can donate through the Bank's employee giving platform with corporate matching available.

