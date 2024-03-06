TORONTO, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is pleased to be named as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers 2024 by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the third consecutive year. The award recognizes employers across Canada with exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs, including initiatives for Black People, Indigenous Peoples, LGBT+ People, and People of Colour, People with Disabilities and Women.

As Scotiabank progresses towards its multi-year Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) strategy, Allyship is the Bank's platform to inspire employees and advance DEI in the workplace. In January, the Bank's third annual Allyship Summit took place, an all-Bank learning opportunity for employees across its footprint to become better allies for each other, its clients and in the diverse communities in which the Bank operates. Additionally, to support the Bank's ongoing commitment to inclusion across our footprint, the first VP of Global Inclusion role was introduced to signify the organization's ongoing efforts to drive impactful initiatives to progress the Bank forward on its inclusion journey.

"At Scotiabank, we have an ongoing responsibility to listen and learn from colleagues about their lived experiences and take meaningful actions to build greater inclusion that can be sustained. This means challenging bias, confronting discrimination, and respectfully valuing every voice," said Jenny Poulos, Chief Human Resources Officer. "We strive to create a culture where everyone can belong and thrive so we can have meaningful impact on our workplace, with our clients, and in the diverse communities we serve."

In addition to the ongoing Allyship & Reconciliation event series throughout the year, more than 450 DEI-specific learning resources are available to employees to continually advance inclusion and promote allyship in the workplace. New learning resources introduced to employees in the last year specifically support in using inclusive language and actions to create equitable work environments and making inclusive hiring decisions.

Last June, the Bank also announced its Global Inclusive Standards of Care for employee benefits to provide a more consistent experience for employees across the organization's footprint. This new standard will initially focus on health gaps for the LGBT+ community and women, and cover areas like mental health, women's health and expanded same sex partner coverage.

The Bank continues to invest in creating mentorship and sponsorship programs to progress its commitment to attract, retain and promote diverse talent. Scotiabank recently introduced its Global DEI Sponsorship Program, dedicated for high-potential and high-performing employees who identify as a member of an equity deserving group.

Canada's Best Diversity Employers

2024 Competition

Now in its 17th year, Canada's Best Diversity Employers recognizes employers across Canada with exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs. This competition recognizes successful diversity initiatives in a variety of areas, including programs for employees from five groups: (a) women; (b) members of visible minorities; (c) persons with disabilities; (d) Indigenous peoples; and (e) lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) peoples.

Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner, to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize total shareholder return. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at January 31, 2024), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: Media Inquiries: Megaera Calhoun, Scotiabank, [email protected], 416 271 7044