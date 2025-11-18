This marks the first time Euromoney has introduced a "Best Transaction Bank in Canada" category, highlighting Scotiabank's leadership in transaction banking innovation.

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced that it has been named the Best Transaction Bank in Canada by Euromoney as part of the publication's 2025 Transaction Banking Awards. This recognition highlights Scotiabank's leadership in delivering innovative, secure, and client-centric transaction banking solutions across Canada and the broader North American corridor.

Scotiabank's Global Transaction Banking (GTB) franchise supports Business Banking, Commercial, and Corporate clients with comprehensive treasury, payments, cash management, trade finance, and working capital solutions. With a strategic presence across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and select markets worldwide, GTB helps businesses navigate international finance with ease, providing knowledgeable advice and a bespoke approach tailored to their unique needs. This is enabled by an integrated ecosystem combining ScotiaConnect® Digital Banking platform, Scotia TranXact™ APIs, seamless Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) connectivity, and robust data and security capabilities.

"We are building a top-tier global transaction banking franchise grounded in innovation, reliability, and client trust," said Chad Wallace, Executive Vice President, Global Transaction Banking, Scotiabank. "This award reflects our team's dedication to understanding Canadian clients' evolving needs and delivering solutions that empower businesses and make it easier to manage money across North America and beyond."

"This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering a seamless, client-centric experience that drives efficiency and unlocks growth opportunities for our clients," said Francisco Aristeguieta, Group Head, International & Global Transaction Banking. "By combining our GTB capabilities with our North American footprint, we are making transaction banking simpler, faster, and more connected."

GTB has built strong momentum in recent years, driven by an integrated operating model that unifies products, processes, and platforms across regions. Scotiabank continues to expand its digital capabilities, deepen client coverage, and enhance merchant services and treasury management offerings to support businesses of all sizes, helping manage liquidity, streamline treasury operations, and scale confidently across borders. The organisation also recently launched a brand-new U.S. cash management program, a pivotal step forward in its vision to strengthen regional connectivity across the North American corridor.

As part of its new strategy, Scotiabank will continue to invest in its Canadian products and services and in operational excellence to drive meaningful client interactions. This award underscores the bank's ongoing journey to create solutions built for the future of transaction banking.

This recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for Scotiabank's GTB business, including:

North America's Best Cash Management Bank for Corporate Accounts (Euromoney, 2024)

(Euromoney, 2024) Best Trade Finance Platform Initiative , Outstanding Supply Chain Finance Solution and Outstanding Use of Technology in Trade Finance (The Digital Banker, 2024)

, and (The Digital Banker, 2024) Best Bank for Trade Finance Products in Mexico and Latin America (Euromoney, 2025)

(Euromoney, 2025) Best Bank for Payments and Best Bank for Collections in Latin America (Global Finance, 2025)

To learn more about Scotiabank's Global Transaction Banking capabilities, visit https://gtb.scotiabank.com.

For more information about the Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards, visit https://www.euromoney.com/article/36zdmjyw0bgg0gswg048oco40/corporate-banking/canadas-best-transaction-bank-2025-scotiabank/.

