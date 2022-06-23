Scotiabank Invests in Humber Program Connecting Youth to Higher Education

Program helps young adults find their path to reach post-secondary goals

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Humber College has received $500,000 from Scotiabank to help remove barriers to career advancement and increase access to education for youth from disadvantaged communities.

Scotiabank's gift is part of ScotiaRISE, the Bank's 10-year $500-million initiative that aims to promote economic resilience among disadvantaged groups. Through this gift, Scotiabank will support 16 student cohorts of Humber's Youth Transition Program, a free academic access program that helps young adults 19-29 in the community find their path to higher education. The 7-week program provides young adults with an immersive post-secondary experience that includes advising, mentoring, career exploration, and core academic skill-building while making meaningful connections to ongoing supports that will ease their transition to post-secondary and a meaningful career. At least 340 youth are expected to participate in the YTP through Scotiabank's commitment.

"This support from Scotiabank will help Humber to continue to provide deserving students with the opportunity to achieve academic and career success," said Chris Whitaker, president and CEO, Humber College. "The Youth Transition Program creates a clear pathway to higher education with the supports in place to help students succeed."

Scotiabank will also establish the Scotiabank Meaningful Futures Scholarships, to support YTP students who choose to pursue postsecondary education after graduation. A total of 48 scholarships will be distributed over four years.

"We are proud to support Humber in their endeavour to drive student success by helping youth continue to post-secondary education," says Maria Saros, vice-president and global head of Social Impact at Scotiabank. "We recognize the importance of education in helping individuals gain financial independence, build successful careers, and contribute to their local economies at their fullest potential."

Humber recently exceeded its original $50-million goal as part of the Unlimited Campaign.

