TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is pleased to be named as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers 2026 by Mediacorp Canada Inc. This prestigious list aims to recognize organizations that lead their industries in creating progressive workplaces and assesses employers on criteria like workplace environment, employee benefits, skills development, and community engagement.

Scotiabank is navigating a bold cultural transformation across its footprint, anchored by the launch of its culture ambition, ScotiaBond, in 2024. ScotiaBond encompasses the core Values and key Behaviours needed to support the Bank's strategy, boost performance, build resilient teams, and create lasting value for clients and shareholders.

"We consider talent to be the essential catalyst for positive transformation," said Jenny Poulos, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Our people are the key to our success, and this recognition is a reflection of our people-first philosophy as we continue to build on our strong, inclusive culture where our employees can be their best selves and thrive."

The recognition underscores Scotiabank's deep investment in talent, strong employee support, and focus on building the capabilities to stay ahead amidst an uncertain macroeconomic environment. The Bank is reimagining how to connect employees and leading technology to continue building a high-performing workforce that is agile, skilled, and inspired to turn disruption into opportunity.

Founded in 1832, Scotiabank has a rich history of operations in Canada – and understands that its growth, longevity and success have been built through investing in its talent and prioritizing the employee experience through career development opportunities, comprehensive health and wellness benefits, and community involvement initiatives. Some examples include:

Support for families: providing all eligible new parents with maternity and parental leave top-up payments to 100 per cent of salary for 16 weeks, removing the lifetime maximum for fertility drugs, and connecting employees through a dedicated Family and Parents Network.

Community involvement: employees are encouraged to support their favourite charities and initiatives through paid volunteer time, with the Bank matching charitable donations and providing financial contributions of up to $15 per volunteer hour (to a maximum of $1,000 annually).

Work environment: Scotiabank's head office features innovating and inviting collaboration spaces for team members to come together in person. This includes The Commons (an on-site, market-style space that includes multiple food options) and The Bean (a cafe showcasing coffees and teas from countries where the Bank operates, including the recent addition of Indigenous vendors), as well as four other common spaces for employees to connect in.

The full list of Canada's Top 100 Employers (2026) was announced on November 18 in a special magazine published online in The Globe and Mail and on Eluta.ca.

Canada's Top 100 Employers

2026 competition

Now in its 26th year, Canada's Top 100 Employers is an editorial competition recognizing organizations with exceptional human-resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Mediacorp editors evaluate employers using eight long-standing criteria: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Each winner's detailed "Reasons for Selection" is published to provide transparency in the selections and offer practical insights for employers and job-seekers. The competition is open to any employer with its head office or principal place of business in Canada.

Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the country's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, Mediacorp has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest competitions reaching millions of Canadians through magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, Canada's largest job-search engine, which draws postings directly from employer websites. Last year, 2.2 million Canadians used Mediacorp's online properties to explore new opportunities and learn from leading employers.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at July 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

