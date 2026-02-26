TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -Scotiabank is proud to prioritize accessibility by introducing on-demand virtual sign language interpretation services in branches across Canada. In collaboration with Canadian Hearing Services, the availability of the Quick Access service enables clients across Canada who use American Sign Language (ASL) or Langue des Signes Québécoise (LSQ) to communicate with Scotiabank advisors and branch employees.

Through this service, clients can request an interpreter and receive support during their branch visit to support their banking needs. Interpretation is delivered through a web application, enabling a seamless and confidential experience for our clients.

"We're proud to introduce a solution that we believe makes banking in Canada more accessible and helps clients feel confident in every conversation," said Scott Gamble, Executive Vice President, Retail Sales. "On‑demand sign language interpretation helps ensure our clients can communicate more clearly and more comfortably with us during their visit."

We believe this collaboration with Canadian Hearing Services is a bold step in advancing accessibility and creating a more inclusive banking experience for our clients in Canada.

"Enabling every client to connect with us is essential to ensuring we're able to serve our clients with the right advice and service," said Ahmad Dajani, Vice President and Head, Business Risk Management, Canadian Banking. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to designing solutions that we believe meet diverse needs and makes banking easier for more people."

"This expansion reflects for us a meaningful commitment by Scotiabank to ensure Deaf and hard of hearing clients can participate more easily in everyday banking," said Julia N. Dumanian, President & CEO of Canadian Hearing Services. "Through Quick Access, interpreting is available more often when and where it's needed and is more seamless for the client.

As Canada's national leader in accessibility for Deaf and hard of hearing communities, Canadian Hearing Services is proud to collaborate with Scotiabank to help make inclusive communication an embedded part of the Scotiabank banking experience."

Canadian Hearing Services' Quick Access is available Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, at no cost to Scotiabank clients.

About Scotiabank

About Scotiabank Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For more information email [email protected]