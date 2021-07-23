Scotiabank applauds Government of Canada's efforts to safely relocate Afghan interpreters and their families

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is proud to support the efforts of the Government of Canada and our Veteran community to safely relocate former interpreters and locally-employed civilians and their families from Afghanistan, who have bravely served alongside the Canadian Armed Forces through the dangerous and continued deteriorating conditions in Afghanistan.

As part of its commitment to foster greater economic resilience by supporting newcomer integration through ScotiaRISE, Scotiabank has pledged $250,000 to local community organizations to provide settlement and integration support for these Afghan families. Through its StartRight® program, Scotiabank is also prepared to provide special newcomer banking advice and solutions to help set these families up for success upon arrival.

"Just as we honour the sacrifices and achievements of our Canadian Veterans, we also recognize the tremendous contributions local citizens and their families have made in service to our country," said Dan Rees, Group Head, Canadian Banking for Scotiabank. "Scotiabank is proud to work alongside the Government of Canada in their efforts to support these Afghan families as they adapt to life in Canada."

