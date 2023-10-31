TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announces today that it has signed and closed the sale of its 20% equity interest in Canadian Tire Financial Services (CTFS) to Canadian Tire Corporation. Scotiabank will continue to provide a committed credit facility of $1.1 billion to CTFS for the next 18 months.

As a result of the sale, Scotiabank will be recording an after-tax gain of approximately $319 million in its fourth quarter 2023 earnings. The transaction will benefit the Bank's CET1 ratio by approximately 16bps.

