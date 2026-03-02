Canadians can now use the ScotiaGold Passport® Visa* Card2 to pay rent with no transaction fees on the Casa platform and earn Scene+ points on one of their largest monthly expenses

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Casa, a new Canadian payments and rewards platform,3 and Scotiabank today announced a collaboration to modernize how Canadians pay for housing, reflecting a shared belief that big expenses deserve big rewards. As part of this collaboration, ScotiaGold Passport Visa* cardholders can use the card to make rent or condo fee payments through the Casa platform with no transaction fees.

Cardholders earn 1 Scene+™ point on every dollar spent on everyday purchases, and those who spend a minimum of $350 per month also earn 1 Scene+ point on every dollar spent on their housing payments made through Casa.4

Scene+ is one of Canada's leading and largest loyalty programs, offering its over 15 million members the opportunity to earn and redeem points in a wide variety of ways. Its partners – spanning travel, groceries, dining, gas, entertainment, and now eligible housing payments – are thoughtfully curated to help members make everyday spending more rewarding.

"We're on a mission to make rent more rewarding," said Brandon Koffler, CEO of Casa. "Together with Scotiabank, we're bringing that vision to life - introducing a new way to make housing payments with no transaction fees and helping Canadians unlock meaningful value from one of their largest monthly expenses."

Casa was developed in partnership with the nation's largest residential owners and operators. Today, in collaboration with industry leaders including FirstService Residential, Westdale Properties, Signet Group, Deveraux Apartment Communities, Fengate, and many others, the Casa Community represents a network of more than 500,000 apartment and condominium units across Canada.

In addition, Casa is opening the platform to households beyond the Casa Community. This expansion enables residents across Canada to pay rent or condo fees through Casa's platform – including in buildings that do not currently accept credit cards – and begin earning rewards on a cost they're already paying each month.

Casa also supports payments made using other Canadian Visa and Mastercard© credit or debit cards. A standard transaction fee applies to cards used on the Casa platform other than the ScotiaGold Passport® Visa* Card.5

"Scotiabank is proud to work with Casa to introduce a truly differentiated offering to our clients. The ScotiaGold Passport® Visa* Card is the first credit card in Canada6 to offer no transaction fees on rent and housing payments when made via the Casa platform, helping Canadians earn rewards and get more from their everyday spending" said Aris Bogdaneris, Group Head, Canadian Banking at Scotiabank. "This collaboration reflects our focus on creating meaningful solutions that reward and support our clients in the moments that matter most."

Beyond offering meaningful rewards to Canadians making rent and housing payments, Casa also delivers value to residential owners, operators, and property managers. Through the Casa platform, they can simplify rent and condo fee collection, streamline reconciliation, and reduce their administrative workflow. Plus, they can leverage the Casa platform to offer rewards and incentives, including Scene+ points, to encourage resident behaviours such as signing or renewing a lease, referring friends to their properties, or in lieu of traditional rent concessions, which helps to modernize the resident experience and strengthen long-term relationships.

Visit paywithcasa.com to learn more or apply for the ScotiaGold Passport® Visa* Card at scotiabank.com/casa.

The ScotiaGold Passport® Visa* Card is offered exclusively through the Casa platform.

Casa is available across Canada, excluding Quebec.

About Casa

Casa is a Canadian payments and rewards platform on a mission to make housing costs more rewarding. Through Casa, renters and condo owners can pay housing costs by credit card and earn valuable rewards on one of their largest monthly expenses, including a no-transaction-fee option when using the ScotiaGold Passport® Visa* Card. By partnering with leading residential owners and operators and supporting housing payments for residents both within and beyond its Casa Community, Casa is helping redefine housing payments in Canada. Learn more at paywithcasa.com .

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

About Scene+

Scene+ is a leading loyalty program, intentionally curated to meet the needs of its members by making everyday more rewarding. The program is co-owned by Scotiabank, Empire Company Limited and Cineplex Inc., and offers its more than 15 million members the opportunity to earn points in a wide variety of ways, in a manner that suits their buying habits and lifestyle. Through its relationship with Scotiabank, Scene+ members have an opportunity to fully unlock the value of Scene+ membership and accelerate their points-earning potential with eight options on credit or debit cards that give members access to a whole new level of rewards and value. Participating Empire Company Limited's family of brands including Sobeys, IGA, Safeway, Foodland and FreshCo; participating Cineplex Inc. venues include Cineplex Theatres, The Rec Room, and Playdium. For the full list of partners participating in the program and for more info, go to sceneplus.ca.

1 Casa charges a transaction fee when a credit card is used to make payments through the Casa platform, which will be waived for cardholders using a ScotiaGold Passport® Visa* credit card. It is not a fee charged by the issuing bank (such as The Bank of Nova Scotia as issuer of the ScotiaGold Passport® Visa* Card).

2The ScotiaGold Passport® Visa* Card is issued by The Bank of Nova Scotia.

3 Casa platform is owned and operated by The Casa Company Inc. ("Casa"). Casa is a third party and The Bank of Nova Scotia and its affiliates are not responsible for Casa, the Casa platform, products or services offered on or through that platform or any features and benefits offered through or on such platform including the ability to make condominium, housing, rental or leasing recurring bill payments. Other terms and conditions may apply as set by Casa for the Casa platform or such payments.

4 Cardholders earn 1 Scene+ point per $1 spent on everyday purchases, and when they reach a minimum of $350 in monthly everyday spend, they also earn 1 Scene+ points on each $1 in bill payments made for their rent or condo fee payment for that month. See the "Additional Terms and Conditions for Scotiabank Visa Cardmembers" (see the "ScotiaGold Passport® Visa* credit card" section) of the Scene+ Program for more details.

5 Transaction fees vary depending on payment method. Users will always see the exact fee displayed clearly when signing up. See Terms & Conditions for details.

6 Based on Casa's review of publicly available information related to housing payments made on credit cards in Canada as of February 1, 2026.

® Registered trademarks of The Bank of Nova Scotia.

*Visa Inc., used under license.

©2015 Mastercard. Mastercard, Priceless, and the Mastercard Brand Mark are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

™ Scene+ and the Icon Design are trademarks of Scene Plus IP Corporation, used under license.

