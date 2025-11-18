Phil Thomas appointed Group Head & Chief Strategy and Operating Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced key executive appointments effective December 2, 2025, to support the Bank's strategic priorities and accelerate progress toward its medium-term objectives outlined at its 2023 Investor Day.

"These appointments reflect our commitment to developing exceptional talent and strengthening our leadership team to deliver sustainable, profitable growth," said Scott Thomson, President and CEO of Scotiabank. "Phil, Shannon, Anique, Tracy, and Meigan bring deep expertise and proven leadership to their new roles, and I look forward to working closely with them as we continue to build momentum."

Phil Thomas has been appointed Group Head & Chief Strategy and Operating Officer. Phil brings over two decades of senior leadership experience across Global Risk Management, Canadian Banking, and International Banking to his new role.

"As Group Head & Chief Risk Officer, Phil elevated our Global Risk Management function during a period of rapid change and macro-economic challenges, including the pandemic and ongoing global trade negotiations," said Mr. Thomson. "He has been a trusted voice to our investor community, and his leadership has been instrumental to our ongoing strength and stability. He will bring extensive knowledge of the Bank and a deep focus on elevating the client experience and AI innovation to his role leading the enterprise functions critical to the execution of our strategy: Data & Analytics, Enterprise Strategy, Global Corporate Affairs, Global Marketing, Global Operations, Procurement, and Real Estate."

Shannon McGinnis has been appointed Chief Risk Officer. Shannon joined the Bank in 2024 as Executive Vice President & Deputy Chief Risk Officer with over two decades of leadership experience in Risk Management, Commercial and Retail business lines, and Internal Audit, and deep end-to-end expertise across all key areas of Risk.

"Shannon is a respected and trusted leader in the industry. Since joining the Bank, she has led several enhancements within our Retail and Commercial Credit teams and enabled the Global Risk Management function's transformation, focused on uplifting talent and processes, evolving to keep in step with a changing regulatory environment, and enabling the Bank's strategic goals," said Mr. Thomson. "I look forward to working with Shannon as part of the Bank's Operating Committee as we accelerate the execution of our enterprise strategy."

Anique Asher has been appointed Executive Vice President, Real Estate Secured Lending and will represent Scotiabank on the Board of Directors of the Canadian Bankers Association, effective January 1, 2026. With over two decades of senior experience across Finance, Strategy, Investor Relations, and Capital Management, Anique has consistently delivered enterprise-wide impact. As Head of the Strategy and Operating Group, she has been a strong partner to the business lines, driving initiatives focused on client primacy, streamlining operations for scale and efficiency, enhancing data, analytics, and AI, and strengthening the Bank's brand and reputation.

"Anique led the delivery of our enterprise-wide strategy and is a trusted advisor to me," said Mr. Thomson. "As we harness the power of Canadian Banking as our primary growth engine, I have asked Anique to lead the Real Estate Secured Lending business, which is key to driving client acquisition and primacy and delivering strong returns in support of the ambitious targets we have set for our Bank."

Tracy Gomes has been appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Risk Officer, Canadian Banking, Global Wealth Management and Credit Risk. Tracy has over two decades of experience at Scotiabank across Global Risk Management and Canadian Banking, most recently as Senior Vice President, Real Estate Secured Lending.

"As the head of our Real Estate Secured Lending business, Tracy has delivered on key initiatives to build out the Bank's largest specialized sales force and drive solutions that support the Bank's client primacy objectives, including our successful Mortgage+ program," said Mr. Thomson. "Tracy will draw on her deep client focus and credit risk experience in her new role as a dedicated CRO for Canadian Banking, Global Wealth Management and Credit Risk."

Meigan Terry has been appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Global Corporate and Public Affairs Officer. With more than two decades of experience in corporate affairs, marketing, public policy, and sustainability, Meigan will assume additional responsibility for Global Government Affairs under an expanded mandate.

"Over the past eight years, through Meigan's leadership and enterprise mindset, our Bank has developed differentiated and award-winning programs across communications, culture, social impact, sustainability, and Reconciliation," said Mr. Thomson. "In this expanded mandate, I am looking forward to working with Meigan as she leverages the Bank's position in the marketplace to deliver client value and business line growth through strategic thought leadership and client engagement."

"Each of these strong and respected leaders have made significant contributions to our transformation through their client-centric focus and ability to cultivate top talent," continued Mr. Thomson. "I am pleased to continue to work alongside them to build momentum and drive further progress against our strategic priorities."

