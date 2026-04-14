TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 10, 2026 were elected as directors of the Bank. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on April 14, 2026 are set out below.

Election of Directors

Each of the following 12 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of the Bank:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Nora A. Aufreiter 634,468,415 98.25 % 11,280,271 1.75 % Guillermo E. Babatz 637,456,204 98.72 % 8,292,482 1.28 % W. Dave Dowrich 642,322,500 99.47 % 3,426,186 0.53 % Antonio Garza 643,729,142 99.69 % 2,019,544 0.31 % Michael B. Medline 640,681,498 99.22 % 5,067,188 0.78 % Lynn K. Patterson 643,600,477 99.67 % 2,148,208 0.33 % Una M. Power 641,109,196 99.28 % 4,639,491 0.72 % Aaron W. Regent 623,598,603 96.57 % 22,150,084 3.43 % Sandra J. Stuart 642,939,721 99.57 % 2,808,965 0.43 % L. Scott Thomson 641,772,936 99.38 % 3,975,750 0.62 % Steven C. Van Wyk 639,511,492 99.03 % 6,237,194 0.97 % Benita M. Warmbold 635,032,715 98.34 % 10,715,971 1.66 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 14, 2026 will be published shortly on scotiabank.com/annualmeeting, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

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