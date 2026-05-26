Leading loyalty program now offers up to 10 cents per litre in value through instant fuel savings and Scene+ points at over 1,400 Shell locations across Canada

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is proud to support the expansion of Scene+ with Shell Canada (Shell), giving Canadians new ways to earn more everyday value when they pay with their Scotiabank debit and credit cards at more than 1,400 Shell locations across the country.

Shell, Scotiabank, Tangerine and Scene+ (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

"Showing up in the moments that matter most is how we build stronger and deeper relationships with our clients," said Simona Salter, Executive Vice President, Cards, Loyalty, Payments and Client Experience at Scotiabank. "Through the continued expansion of Scene+, with valued rewards partners like Shell – and alongside Tangerine – we are creating more opportunities for Scotiabank clients to earn and save on purchases they already make, so everyday spending is more rewarding."

Eligible Scotiabank credit cards help clients get more value from Scene+ by accelerating how quickly rewards add up. On average, clients who use an eligible Scotiabank credit card can earn up to 4.5 times more Scene+ points than members using a Scene+ membership on its own.*

How can Scotiabank Clients Save and Earn Scene+ Points at Shell?**

Scotiabank clients with an eligible Scotiabank debit or credit card linked to a Shell Go+ account can save instantly on fuel and earn Scene+ points every time they visit participating Shell locations:

Instant savings of 3 cents per litre on all grades of fuel for all Scotiabank clients with an eligible Scotiabank debit or credit card linked to a Shell Go+ account - automatically applied and visible immediately at the pump.

on all grades of fuel for all Scotiabank clients with an eligible Scotiabank debit or credit card linked to a Shell Go+ account - automatically applied and visible immediately at the pump. An extra 4 cents per litre in savings on Shell V-Power ® with an eligible Scotiabank credit card linked to a Shell Go+ account.

on Shell V-Power with an eligible Scotiabank credit card linked to a Shell Go+ account. Up to 3 cents per litre in Scene+ point value on Shell V-Power ® with an eligible Scotiabank credit card linked to a Shell Go+ account.***

on Shell V-Power with an eligible Scotiabank credit card linked to a Shell Go+ account.*** Earn and redeem Scene+ points on fuel, car washes and eligible convenience retail purchases.

How Scotiabank Clients Can Unlock Additional Value at Shell:

Sign in to your Scotiabank account and visit the Shell Benefits page to confirm your eligible payment cards, which are automatically selected for you.

and visit the Shell Benefits page to confirm your eligible payment cards, which are automatically selected for you. Link your cards by signing in to your existing Shell Go+ account or creating a new one. Eligible Scotiabank credit and debit cards will have their Scene+ membership automatically linked to their Shell Go+ account.

Eligible Scotiabank credit and debit cards will have their Scene+ membership automatically linked to their Shell Go+ account. Tap and go. Visit a participating Shell station and start saving and earning Scene+ points at the pump.

Not a Scotiabank client yet? Scotiabank offers a range of payment cards that earn Scene+ points and help clients get more value from everyday purchases, including fuel. Learn more at scotiabank.com/sceneplus.

For more details on earning and saving with Scene+ at Shell, visit scotiabank.com/shell.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.



* Calculations are based on total points earned within the Scene+ program per member for the period November 1, 2024, to October 31, 2025. Comparisons reflect average earn rates of Scotiabank clients with eligible payment cards that earn Scene+ points for Scene+-only members.

** At participating Shell locations only. Certain assumptions, conditions and limits apply. Actual value may be lower. Visit FuelAndSave.com for full details.

*** Get up to 7 cents per litre in instant fuel discounts for a limited time and earn up to 3 cents per litre in Scene+ rewards value with an eligible Scotiabank payment card linked to a Shell Go+ Account:

Instant 3 cents per Litre Discount on Fuel Purchases (All Grades): Receive an instant 3 cents per litre discount on purchases of fuel (all grades) ("Fuel Purchases (All Grades)") at participating Shell locations in Canada when you use any eligible Scotiabank debit card or credit card linked to a Shell Go+ Account, up to a maximum of 1,000 litres per month per Scotiabank debit card and per Scotiabank credit card account. This total limit resets at the start of each new month per payment card account. This discount is subject to the Scotiabank Fuel Benefit Terms and Conditions .

Instant 4 cents per Litre Discount on Premium Fuel: Between March 3, 2026 and June 1, 2027 ("Promotional Period"), receive an instant 4 cents per litre discount on purchases of V-Power ® gasoline, or V-Power ® diesel ("Premium Fuel Purchases") at participating Shell locations in Canada when you use any eligible Scotiabank credit card that earns Scene+ points linked to a Shell Go+ Account, up to a maximum of 1,000 litres per month per credit card account. This total limit resets at the start of each new month per credit card account. This promotional offer, including the Promotional Period, may be changed, extended, or withdrawn at any time without notice. These promotional offer terms are in addition to the Scotiabank Fuel Benefit Terms and Conditions .

Earn up to 3 cents per Litre in Scene+ points Value (Equivalent) on Fuel Purchases: Each time you use your linked Scotiabank credit card that earns Scene+ points on Fuel Purchases (All Grades) at participating Shell locations in Canada, you will earn at least 1 Scene+ point per $1 spent. Plus, as a Scene+ Member you will also automatically earn 1 Scene+ point for each litre in Fuel Purchases (All Grades), and as a Shell Go+ member, automatically earn 1 additional Scene+ point for each litre in Premium Fuel Purchases, made with your linked Scotiabank credit card. This means that for every litre in fuel purchased with your linked credit card, you can earn the equivalent of up to 3 cents of redeemable Scene+ points value based on a redemption value of $10 for every 1,000 Scene+ points redeemed for fuel purchases at participating Shell locations. Actual value may be lower depending on how you choose to redeem your Scene+ points. Earn and redemption limits may apply. See the Scene+ Program Terms and Conditions available at sceneplus.ca/terms-and-conditions for full details including redemption options and additional terms.

SOURCE Scotiabank

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