Scotiabank Announces Election of Directors Français

News provided by

Scotiabank

Apr 08, 2025, 17:03 ET

TORONTO, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 5, 2025 were elected as directors of the Bank. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 8, 2025 are set out below.

Election of Directors
Each of the following 12 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of the Bank:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Nora A. Aufreiter

562,076,289

98.74 %

7,195,088

1.26 %

Guillermo E. Babatz

563,248,431

98.94 %

6,022,946

1.06 %

Daniel (Don) H. Callahan

566,526,510

99.52 %

2,744,866

0.48 %

W. Dave Dowrich

566,976,060

99.60 %

2,295,317

0.40 %

Michael B. Medline

563,477,026

98.98 %

5,794,350

1.02 %

Lynn K. Patterson

558,461,860

98.10 %

10,809,517

1.90 %

Una M. Power

556,297,706

97.72 %

12,973,671

2.28 %

Aaron W. Regent

539,444,009

94.76 %

29,827,368

5.24 %

Sandra J. Stuart

534,372,830

93.87 %

34,898,547

6.13 %

L. Scott Thomson

566,908,546

99.58 %

2,362,830

0.42 %

Steven C. Van Wyk

558,843,992

98.17 %

10,427,384

1.83 %

Benita M. Warmbold

556,719,546

97.80 %

12,551,830

2.20 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 8, 2025 will be published shortly on scotiabank.com/annualmeeting, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at January 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS).

For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For media inquiries only: Carina Ruas, Global Communications, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Scotiabank

About Scotiabank Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial...