TORONTO, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 5, 2025 were elected as directors of the Bank. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 8, 2025 are set out below.

Election of Directors

Each of the following 12 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of the Bank:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Nora A. Aufreiter 562,076,289 98.74 % 7,195,088 1.26 % Guillermo E. Babatz 563,248,431 98.94 % 6,022,946 1.06 % Daniel (Don) H. Callahan 566,526,510 99.52 % 2,744,866 0.48 % W. Dave Dowrich 566,976,060 99.60 % 2,295,317 0.40 % Michael B. Medline 563,477,026 98.98 % 5,794,350 1.02 % Lynn K. Patterson 558,461,860 98.10 % 10,809,517 1.90 % Una M. Power 556,297,706 97.72 % 12,973,671 2.28 % Aaron W. Regent 539,444,009 94.76 % 29,827,368 5.24 % Sandra J. Stuart 534,372,830 93.87 % 34,898,547 6.13 % L. Scott Thomson 566,908,546 99.58 % 2,362,830 0.42 % Steven C. Van Wyk 558,843,992 98.17 % 10,427,384 1.83 % Benita M. Warmbold 556,719,546 97.80 % 12,551,830 2.20 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 8, 2025 will be published shortly on scotiabank.com/annualmeeting, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

