"We are proud to support the work of our country's most promising new photographers," says Laura Curtis Ferrera, Chief Marketing Officer, Scotiabank. "Scotiabank has a deep passion for supporting the arts and we're happy to continue to help play a role in elevating the careers of young artists through the New Generation Photography Award."

"As with previous years, the New Generation Photography Award confirms the immense talent of an up-and-coming generation of artists in Canada," says Andrea Kunard, Chair of the Jury and Associate Curator, Photographs at the National Gallery of Canada. "The nominees impress with the high quality of their work and deep appreciation of the photographic medium. Subject matter and approach are diverse and lively, ranging from expressions of personal journeys to thoughtful explorations of pressing social issues. The prize celebrates the work of both nominees and winners and encourages a continuation of their vision."

Congratulations to the 24 Canadian artists named to the 2021 New Generation Photography Award longlist:

Justin Apperley , Dawson City, YT

, Brittney Bear Hat, Calgary, AB

Dustin Brons , Vancouver, BC

, Caroline Cloutier , Longueuil, QC

, Emily Critch , St. John's, NL

, Garnet Dirksen , Kamloops, BC

, Chris Donovan , Saint John, NB

, Jeff Downer , Vancouver, BC

, Marika Drolet-Ferguson , Tracadie, NS

, Sardar Farrokhi , Toronto, ON

, Séamus Gallagher, Halifax, NS

Ursula Handleigh , Halifax, NS

, Alphiya Joncas, Havre-aux-Maisons, QC

Christopher Lacroix , Vancouver, BC

, Shelby Lisk , Kenhtè:ke (Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory), ON

, Kenhtè:ke (Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory), ON Léna Mill-Reuillard, Montréal, QC

Lucas Morneau , Sackville, NB

, Annie France Noël, Moncton, NB

Dainesha Nugent-Palache, Brampton, ON

Clara Patterson , Moncton, NB

, Janice Reid , Brampton, ON

, Marie-France Robichaud , Shippagan, NB

, Angeline Simon , Lethbridge, AB

, Svava Tergesen , Vancouver, BC

These talented Canadian artists were selected by the New Generation Photography Award nomination committee – a panel of 16 experts in contemporary Canadian art; visual artists, professors, public art institution directors and curators:

Lisa Birke , Assistant Professor, Digital and Extended Media, University of Saskatchewan , Saskatoon, SK

, Assistant Professor, Digital and Extended Media, , Mary Bradshaw , Director of Visual Arts, Yukon Arts Centre, Whitehorse, YT

, Director of Visual Arts, Yukon Arts Centre, Karen Carter , Curator, BAND Gallery, Toronto, ON

, Curator, BAND Gallery, Dana Claxton , Associate Professor, Dept. of Art History, Visual Art & Theory, UBC and 2020 winner of the Scotiabank Photography Award, Vancouver, BC

, Associate Professor, Dept. of Art History, Visual Art & Theory, UBC and 2020 winner of the Scotiabank Photography Award, Patricia Deadman , Curator, Woodland Cultural Centre, Brantford, ON

, Curator, Woodland Cultural Centre, Louise Déry, Directrice, Galerie de l'UQAM, Montréal, QC

l'UQAM, Montréal, QC Julie Forgues , Directrice / Professeure de photographie, Département des arts visuels, Université de Moncton , Moncton, NB

, Directrice / Professeure de photographie, Département des arts visuels, Université de , Arni Haraldsson , Associate Professor, Audain Faculty of Art, Emily Carr University of Art and Design, Vancouver, BC

, Associate Professor, of Art, Emily Carr University of Art and Design, George Harris , Curator and Artistic Director, Two Rivers Gallery, Prince George, BC

, Curator and Artistic Director, Two Rivers Gallery, April Hickox , Associate Professor, Faculty of Art, OCADU, Toronto, ON

, Associate Professor, Faculty of Art, OCADU, Marie-Josée Jean, Directrice générale et artistique, VOX, centre de l'image contemporaine, Montréal, QC

Marlene MacCallum , Honorary Research Professor, Visual Arts Program, Grenfell Campus , Memorial University of Newfoundland , Corner Brook, NL

, Honorary Research Professor, Visual Arts Program, , , Robin Metcalfe , Director/Curator, St. Mary's University Art Gallery, Halifax, NS

, Director/Curator, Art Gallery, Charo Neville , Curator, Kamloops Art Gallery, Kamloops, BC

, Curator, Kamloops Art Gallery, Karen Stentaford , Lecturer, Mount Allison University , Sackville, NB

, Lecturer, , Kristy Trinier , Artistic Director / Curator, Lethbridge, AB

The three winners of the 2021 New Generation Photography Award will be selected from the longlist by an esteemed jury. The winners, who will be announced on March 23, 2021 will receive a cash prize of $10,000 each along with the opportunity to be featured in two group exhibitions: in Toronto, Ontario, during the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival in Spring/Summer 2021 and at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa in Fall 2021 (COVID-19 restrictions permitting). Award recipients will be mentored by the curatorial team at the National Gallery of Canada and their work will be included in artist talks, exhibition tours and educational programming. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 and 2021 winners will present their works together at the group exhibitions.



Members of the jury are:

Andrea Kunard , Associate Curator, Photographs, National Gallery of Canada and Chair of the Jury

, Associate Curator, Photographs, National Gallery of and Chair of the Jury Shelley Niro , Artist and 2017 Scotiabank Photography Award winner

, Artist and 2017 Scotiabank Photography Award winner Lorraine Gilbert , Director, Visual Arts Department, University of Ottawa

, Director, Visual Arts Department, Noah Friebel , Artist and 2020 New Generation Photography Award winner

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.1 trillion (as at October 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About the National Gallery of Canada

The National Gallery of Canada is home to the most important collections of historical and contemporary Canadian art. The Gallery also maintains Canada's premier collection of European Art from the 14th to the 21st centuries, as well as important works of Indigenous, American and Asian Art, and renowned international collections of prints, drawings and photographs. Created in 1880, the National Gallery of Canada has played a key role in Canadian culture for well over a century. Among its principal missions is to increase access to excellent works of art for all Canadians. For more information, visit gallery.ca and follow us on Twitter Facebook, YouTube and Instagram .

SOURCE The Bank of Nova Scotia

For further information: For media enquiries only: Stephanie Cangelosi, Scotiabank, [email protected], 416-816-5453; Denise Siele, National Gallery of Canada, [email protected], 613-298-1380; For artwork requests: Denise Siele, National Gallery of Canada, [email protected], 613-298-1380

Related Links

www.scotiabank.ca

