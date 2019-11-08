Scotiabank and Canlan Create Exciting New Relationship

Burnaby 8 Rinks renamed Scotia Barn

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - As part of a new relationship between Scotiabank and Canlan Ice Sports, Canlan Ice Sports - Burnaby 8 Rinks has been renamed Scotia Barn – a name synonymous with old time hockey, but operated with a modern-day approach.

As the Official Bank of the NHL® and NHL Alumni Association, Scotiabank is a committed supporter of hockey at all levels across the country, particularly kids' community hockey. Since 2008, Scotiabank has supported one million kids and counting through the Scotiabank Community Hockey Sponsorship Program.

Similarly, grassroots hockey is at the heart of Canlan Ice Sports that services over 80 minor hockey associations across North America and delivers instructional programs, youth and adult leagues, camps and tournaments to more than 200,000 hockey enthusiasts annually.

"Hockey matters to Scotiabank because it matters to Canadians," says Lesly Tayles, Regional Senior Vice President, BC and Yukon Region, Scotiabank. "On or off the ice, we know that being part of a team is a living example of how we're better together. Scotia Barn is an exciting opportunity for Scotiabank to demonstrate our commitment to the Lower Mainland community and share our love of the game of hockey with fans of all ages, for every future."

"A positive culture, loyal community, and deep love of hockey are just a few distinguishing characteristics that we at Canlan Ice Sports share with Scotiabank," says Joey St. Aubin, President & CEO, Canlan Ice Sports Corp. "We are very pleased to announce our naming rights arrangement with Scotiabank to create Scotia Barn. This represents two cornerstone companies in the hockey community coming together to support the health and longevity of grassroots hockey in the lower mainland."

Work will begin in late 2019 on new signage at Scotia Barn, with details of a community celebration happening in early 2020.

In addition to the naming rights of the facility, Rink 2 will also be named Scotiabank Rink and Scotiabank will have exclusive title sponsorship of both Public Skating and Winterfest programs, as well as Scotiabank community programming and events throughout the hockey season, such as Scotiabank Girls HockeyFest on March 29, 2020.

Through Scotia Barn, Canlan and Scotiabank will help expand community hockey programs for young people in Burnaby and the surrounding neighbourhoods.

About Scotiabank Hockey

Scotiabank is the Official Bank of the NHL®, NHL Alumni Association, Toronto Maple Leafs (who play at Scotiabank Arena), Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames (who play at Scotiabank Saddledome), and Edmonton Oilers. The Bank also supports the Montreal Canadiens. Scotiabank's Community Hockey Sponsorship Program has supported over one million kids and counting through its involvement with minor hockey teams in communities across Canada. To find out more about Scotiabank's hockey programs, please visit www.scotiabankhockeyclub.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is Canada's international bank and a leading financial services provider in the Americas. We are dedicated to helping our more than 25 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 100,000 employees and assets of over $1 trillion (as at July 31, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is the North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are the largest private sector owner and operator of recreational ice sports facilities in North America and currently own and/or manage 20 facilities in Canada and the United States with 53 ice surfaces, as well as five indoor soccer fields and 15 sport, volleyball and basketball courts. Canlan trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ICE). To learn more about Canlan please visit http://www.icesports.com.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Scotiabank

