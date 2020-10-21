Scotia Managed Companies announces upcoming termination of Top 20 U.S. Dividend Trust

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotia Managed Companies Administration Inc. (the "Manager") announced today that Top 20 U.S. Dividend Trust (the "Fund") will terminate on December 31, 2020 (the "Termination Date"). The Trustee of the Fund has concluded that, due to the anticipated decrease to the size of the Fund following the upcoming annual redemption of units on December 31, 2020, as well as the reduction of other investment funds that share common operating expenses with the Fund, it will no longer be economically practical to continue the Fund and it would be in the best interest of unitholders to terminate the Fund on the Termination Date. The last day on which the Fund's Class A units (TSX: TUT.UN) will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange is December 28, 2020.

On or about December 31, 2020, the Fund will distribute to unitholders, in cash, their pro rata share of the net assets of the Fund after all liabilities of the Fund have been paid or provided for.

SOURCE Top 20 US Dividend Trust

For further information: Investor Relations, Top 20 U.S. Dividend Trust, Website: www.scotiamanagedcompanies.com, Email: [email protected], 18th Floor, 150 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5W 2X6, Tel: (416) 945-4173, Fax: (416) 863-7425

