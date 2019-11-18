Scotia Managed Companies announces upcoming termination of Advantaged Canadian High Yield Bond Fund

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Scotia Managed Companies Administration Inc. (the "Manager") announced today that Advantaged Canadian High Yield Bond Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: AHY.UN) will terminate on December 30, 2019 (the "Termination Date"). The Manager has concluded that, due to the anticipated decrease to the size of the Fund following the upcoming annual redemption of units on December 15, 2019, it will no longer be economically feasible to continue the Fund, and it will be in the best interest of unitholders to terminate the Fund on the Termination Date. The last day on which the Fund's Class A units will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange is December 24, 2019.

On or about December 31, 2019, the Fund will distribute to unitholders, in cash, their pro rata share of the net assets of the Fund after all liabilities of the Fund have been paid or provided for. The amount of cash per unit that will be paid to unitholders is expected to be substantially the same, regardless of whether the unitholder had submitted a request to redeem their units.

For further information: Investor Relations: Advantaged Canadian High Yield Bond Fund, Website: www.scotiamanagedcompanies.com, Email: mc.chybondfund@scotiabank.com, 18th Floor, 150 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5W 2X6, Tel: (416) 945-5353, Fax: (416) 863-7425