Scotia Managed Companies announces final payment on termination of Advantaged Canadian High Yield Bond Fund

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Scotia Managed Companies Administration Inc. (the "Manager") announced today that the amount per unit that will be paid on December 31, 2019 to all unitholders of Advantaged Canadian High Yield Bond Fund (TSX: AHY.UN) will be $7.34. The amount will be the same, regardless of whether the unitholder had previously submitted a request to redeem their units.

