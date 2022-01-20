TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced today that the risk ratings for the following funds will be lowered, effective today. These changes are consistent with the investment risk classification methodology required by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objective or strategy of the funds associated with their new risk ratings.

Fund New risk rating Current risk rating 1832 AM Canadian Dividend LP Low to Medium Medium 1832 AM Global Completion LP Low to Medium Medium to High 1832 AM Global Low Volatility Equity LP Low to Medium Medium to High 1832 AM International Equity LP Medium Medium to High 1832 AM Tactical Asset Allocation LP Low to Medium Medium 1832 AM Total Return Bond LP Low Low to Medium 1832 AM U.S. Dividend Growers LP Medium Medium to High 1832 AM U.S. Low Volatility Equity LP Low to Medium Medium to High

A summary of the investment risk classification methodology, investment objectives and strategies of the funds can be found in the funds' simplified prospectus available at www.scotiafunds.com or by contacting us at 1-800-268-9269.

