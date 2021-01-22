TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management's investment teams were recognized with 41 awards at the annual FundGrade A+ Awards. These awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance throughout the previous calendar year.

"We are incredibly honoured to receive these mutual fund and ETF awards and to be recognized for the consistently exceptional results our investment teams achieved across our business," said Neal Kerr, Head, Scotia Global Asset Management (Canada). "Scotia Global Asset Management's purpose – to enrich our clients' financial futures with outstanding investment solutions, delivered in partnership with comprehensive wealth advice – was more important than ever last year, and we are pleased to have delivered for clients across our multiple investment platforms."

Scotia Global Asset Management's award-winning funds for 2020 are:

FundGrade A+ Winner CIFSC category FundGrade calculation date Number of funds in the category Mutual funds





Dynamic Asia Pacific Equity Fund Asia Pacific Equity 1/31/2011 52 Dynamic Asset Allocation Private Pool Tactical Balanced 1/31/2016 188 Dynamic Blue Chip Balanced Fund Global Neutral Balanced 1/31/2011 949 Dynamic Conservative Yield Private Pool Global Fixed Income Balanced 1/31/2016 436 Dynamic Dividend Fund Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 1/31/2011 327 Dynamic Equity Income Fund Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 1/31/2011 327 Dynamic Financial Services Fund Financial Services Equity 1/31/2011 57 Dynamic Global Asset Allocation Fund Global Equity Balanced 1/31/2011 751 Dynamic Global Balanced Fund Global Neutral Balanced 1/31/2014 949 Dynamic Global Discovery Fund Global Equity 1/31/2011 1223 Dynamic Global Dividend Fund Global Equity 1/31/2011 1223 Dynamic Global Equity Private Pool Class Global Equity 1/31/2016 1223 Dynamic Global Infrastructure Fund Global Infrastructure Equity 1/31/2011 60 Dynamic Global Real Estate Fund Real Estate Equity 1/31/2011 77 Dynamic Global Yield Private Pool Global Neutral Balanced 1/31/2016 949 Dynamic International Dividend Private Pool International Equity 1/31/2017 391 Dynamic Power American Growth Fund U.S. Equity 1/31/2011 888 Dynamic Power Global Balanced Class Global Neutral Balanced 1/31/2011 949 Dynamic Power Global Navigator Class Global Equity 1/31/2011 1223 Dynamic Precious Metals Fund Precious Metals Equity 1/31/2011 40 Dynamic Strategic Resource Class Natural Resources Equity 1/31/2012 86 Dynamic Tactical Bond Private Pool Canadian Fixed Income 1/31/2016 315 Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class Global Equity Balanced 1/31/2012 751 Dynamic U.S. Equity Private Pool Class U.S. Equity 1/31/2016 888 DynamicEdge Balanced Growth Portfolio Global Equity Balanced 1/31/2011 751 DynamicEdge Balanced Portfolio Global Neutral Balanced 1/31/2011 949 DynamicEdge Conservative Class Portfolio Global Fixed Income Balanced 1/31/2013 436 DynamicEdge Defensive Portfolio Canadian Fixed Income Balanced 1/31/2013 365 DynamicEdge Growth Portfolio Global Equity Balanced 1/31/2011 751 Marquis Balanced Class Portfolio Global Neutral Balanced 1/31/2013 949 Marquis Institutional Growth Portfolio Global Equity Balanced 1/31/2011 751 Scotia Canadian Dividend Fund Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 1/31/2011 327 Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund* Tactical Balanced 1/31/2011 188 Scotia Global Growth Fund Global Equity 1/31/2011 1223 Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund U.S. Equity 1/31/2011 888 Scotia Resource Fund Natural Resources Equity 1/31/2011 86 Active ETFs**





Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF (DXC) Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 1/31/2018 327 Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF (DXO) High Yield Fixed Income 1/31/2018 254 Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF (DXG) Global Equity 1/31/2018 1223 Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF (DXF) Financial Services Equity 1/31/2018 57 Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF (DXU) U.S. Equity 1/31/2018 888

*Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund is sub-advised by Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management.

** Dynamic Active ETFs (the Funds, or individually, the Fund) are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited and invest in selected mutual funds managed by 1832 Asset Management L.P. (the Dynamic Fund(s)).

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs.

About 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.1 trillion (as at October 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit https://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

For standard performance data of the funds listed above, click here. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the funds and ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in the funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

