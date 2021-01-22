Scotia Global Asset Management honoured to receive 41 awards at 2020 FundGrade A+® Awards Français

Scotiabank

Jan 22, 2021, 11:27 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management's investment teams were recognized with 41 awards at the annual FundGrade A+ Awards. These awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance throughout the previous calendar year.

"We are incredibly honoured to receive these mutual fund and ETF awards and to be recognized for the consistently exceptional results our investment teams achieved across our business," said Neal Kerr, Head, Scotia Global Asset Management (Canada). "Scotia Global Asset Management's purpose – to enrich our clients' financial futures with outstanding investment solutions, delivered in partnership with comprehensive wealth advice – was more important than ever last year, and we are pleased to have delivered for clients across our multiple investment platforms."

Scotia Global Asset Management's award-winning funds for 2020 are:

FundGrade A+ Winner

CIFSC category

FundGrade calculation date

Number of funds in the category

Mutual funds


Dynamic Asia Pacific Equity Fund

Asia Pacific Equity

1/31/2011

52

Dynamic Asset Allocation Private Pool

Tactical Balanced

1/31/2016

188

Dynamic Blue Chip Balanced Fund

Global Neutral Balanced

1/31/2011

949

Dynamic Conservative Yield Private Pool

Global Fixed Income Balanced

1/31/2016

436

Dynamic Dividend Fund

Canadian Dividend & Income Equity

1/31/2011

327

Dynamic Equity Income Fund

Canadian Dividend & Income Equity

1/31/2011

327

Dynamic Financial Services Fund

Financial Services Equity

1/31/2011

57

Dynamic Global Asset Allocation Fund

Global Equity Balanced

1/31/2011

751

Dynamic Global Balanced Fund

Global Neutral Balanced

1/31/2014

949

Dynamic Global Discovery Fund

Global Equity

1/31/2011

1223

Dynamic Global Dividend Fund

Global Equity

1/31/2011

1223

Dynamic Global Equity Private Pool Class

Global Equity

1/31/2016

1223

Dynamic Global Infrastructure Fund

Global Infrastructure Equity

1/31/2011

60

Dynamic Global Real Estate Fund

Real Estate Equity

1/31/2011

77

Dynamic Global Yield Private Pool

Global Neutral Balanced

1/31/2016

949

Dynamic International Dividend Private Pool

International Equity

1/31/2017

391

Dynamic Power American Growth Fund

U.S. Equity

1/31/2011

888

Dynamic Power Global Balanced Class

Global Neutral Balanced

1/31/2011

949

Dynamic Power Global Navigator Class

Global Equity

1/31/2011

1223

Dynamic Precious Metals Fund

Precious Metals Equity

1/31/2011

40

Dynamic Strategic Resource Class

Natural Resources Equity

1/31/2012

86

Dynamic Tactical Bond Private Pool

Canadian Fixed Income

1/31/2016

315

Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class

Global Equity Balanced

1/31/2012

751

Dynamic U.S. Equity Private Pool Class

U.S. Equity

1/31/2016

888

DynamicEdge Balanced Growth Portfolio

Global Equity Balanced

1/31/2011

751

DynamicEdge Balanced Portfolio

Global Neutral Balanced

1/31/2011

949

DynamicEdge Conservative Class Portfolio

Global Fixed Income Balanced

1/31/2013

436

DynamicEdge Defensive Portfolio

Canadian Fixed Income Balanced

1/31/2013

365

DynamicEdge Growth Portfolio

Global Equity Balanced

1/31/2011

751

Marquis Balanced Class Portfolio

Global Neutral Balanced

1/31/2013

949

Marquis Institutional Growth Portfolio

Global Equity Balanced

1/31/2011

751

Scotia Canadian Dividend Fund

Canadian Dividend & Income Equity

1/31/2011

327

Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund*

Tactical Balanced

1/31/2011

188

Scotia Global Growth Fund

Global Equity

1/31/2011

1223

Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund

U.S. Equity

1/31/2011

888

Scotia Resource Fund

Natural Resources Equity

1/31/2011

86

Active ETFs**


Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF (DXC)

Canadian Dividend & Income Equity

1/31/2018

327

Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF (DXO)

High Yield Fixed Income

1/31/2018

254

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF (DXG)

Global Equity

1/31/2018

1223

Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF (DXF)

Financial Services Equity

1/31/2018

57

Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF (DXU)

U.S. Equity

1/31/2018

888

*Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund is sub-advised by Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management.

** Dynamic Active ETFs (the Funds, or individually, the Fund) are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited and invest in selected mutual funds managed by 1832 Asset Management L.P. (the Dynamic Fund(s)).

About Scotia Global Asset Management
Scotia Global Asset Management is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs.

About 1832 Asset Management L.P.
1832 Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank.

About Scotiabank
Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.1 trillion (as at October 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit https://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards
FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

For standard performance data of the funds listed above, click here. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the funds and ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in the funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

