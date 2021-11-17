TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management's investment teams were recognized with 13 individual mutual fund and ETF awards across 9 categories at the 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards. These awards are granted to investment solutions "that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers," according to Refinitiv, which Scotia Global Asset Management delivers to its clients across its multiple investment platforms.

"We are honoured to be recognized at the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards," said Neal Kerr, Head, Scotia Global Asset Management (Canada). "Congratulations to our investment teams for delivering these outstanding results to our clients across our ScotiaFunds and Dynamic Funds brands."

The winning Funds and ETFs are:

Mutual Fund/ETF name Category Period(s)

recognized Scotia Canadian Small Cap Fund Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity 3 and 5 years Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF* High Yield Fixed Income 3 years Dynamic Power Balanced Fund Canadian Neutral Balanced 3 and 5 years Dynamic Power Global Balanced Class Global Neutral Balanced 5 years Dynamic Power Global Navigator Class Global Equity 3 years Dynamic Precious Metals Fund Precious Metals Equity 3 and 5 years Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class Global Equity Balanced 3 and 5 years

Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund, sub-advised by Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management, also won a 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award in the Tactical Balanced category for the 10-year period and Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund, sub-advised by State Street Global Advisors, Limited, won a 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award in the U.S. Equity category for the 5-year period.

* Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF is currently managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (BlackRock Canada) and invests in a mutual fund managed by 1832 Asset Management L.P. (1832 L.P.). Subject to obtaining applicable regulatory, stock exchange and other approvals and satisfaction of the closing conditions set out in the purchase and sale agreement between BlackRock Canada and 1832 L.P., 1832 L.P. will become the manager of this ETF effective on or about December 3, 2021.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management includes 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is the investment fund manager of ScotiaFunds® and Dynamic Funds. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future" we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

The 2021 Lipper Fund Awards were awarded to the following Funds and ETFs for the following periods ending July 31, 2021, with the following fund count in the applicable category for each Fund or ETF: Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF – for the three-year period out of a total of 13 ETFs, Dynamic Power Balanced Fund, Series FT – for the three- and five-year periods out of a total of 58 and 57 funds respectively, Dynamic Power Global Balanced Class, Series F – for the five-year period out of a total of 148 funds, Dynamic Power Global Navigator Class, Series F – for the three-year period out of a total of 219 funds, Dynamic Precious Metals Fund, Series F – for the three- and five-year periods out of a total of 12 funds in both periods, Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class, Series F – for the three- and five-year periods out of a total of 145 and 132 funds respectively, Scotia Canadian Small Cap Fund, Series F – for the three- and five-year periods out of a total of 31 funds in both periods, Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund, Series F – for the 10-year period out of a total of 14 funds, Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund, Series F – for the five-year period out of a total of 136 funds. For standard performance data of the funds listed above, please visit Dynamic Funds and ScotiaFunds sites.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

