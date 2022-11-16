TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced the launch of Scotia Emerging Markets Equity Index Tracker ETF (ticker: SITE), which will be listed on the NEO Exchange (NEO) when it opens today.

SITE is a market capitalization-weighted, index-tracking ETF that aims to replicate the performance of Solactive GBS Emerging Markets Large & Mid Cap Index. The ETF is sub-advised by State Street Global Advisors.

Ticker ETF Name Index Name Management Fee Fixed Administration Fee* SITE Scotia Emerging Markets Equity Index Tracker ETF Solactive GBS Emerging Markets Large & Mid Cap Index 0.16 % 0.09 %

*Fixed administration fees decrease as the assets under management of the ETF increase.

Scotia Index Tracker ETFs offer low-cost investment solutions to closely track the performance of specified indexes. For more information on SITE and the full suite, visit www.scotiabank.com/ETF.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management includes 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.3 trillion (as at July 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

