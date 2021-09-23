TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management today announced the September 2021 cash distributions for the Scotia Index Tracker ETFs listed on the NEO Exchange, which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis, as noted below. Unitholders of record on September 30, 2021 will receive a cash distribution payable on October 7, 2021, as noted below.

Scotia ETF name Ticker symbol Cash distribution

per unit ($) Distribution frequency Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF SITB 0.030 Monthly Scotia Canadian Large Cap Equity Index Tracker ETF SITC 0.136 Quarterly Scotia International Equity Index Tracker ETF SITI 0.079 Quarterly Scotia U.S. Equity Index Tracker ETF SITU 0.051 Quarterly

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future" we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

