TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced today the October 2025 cash distributions for the Scotia ETFs listed on the Cboe Canada exchange, which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record on October 28, 2025 will receive a cash distribution payable on November 4, 2025, as noted below.

Scotia ETF name Ticker

symbol Cash distribution

per unit ($) Distribution

frequency Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF SITB 0.029 Monthly Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Bond Index ETF SRIB 0.051 Monthly

For more information on the Scotia ETFs, please visit the Scotia Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

