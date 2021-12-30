TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for the Scotia Index Tracker ETFs listed on the NEO Exchange for the 2021 tax year. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2021 will receive the reinvested distributions for the respective Scotia Index Tracker ETFs on January 10, 2022.

These are final year-end distributions of undistributed capital gains, which will be reinvested in additional units of the respective Scotia Index Tracker ETFs and do not include any cash distribution amounts for December. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2022. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The final reinvested distribution amounts per unit are:

Scotia ETF name Ticker symbol Final reinvested distribution per unit ($) Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF SITB 0.000 Scotia Canadian Large Cap Equity Index Tracker ETF SITC 0.000 Scotia International Equity Index Tracker ETF SITI 0.009 Scotia U.S. Equity Index Tracker ETF SITU 0.022

For more information on the Scotia ETFs, please visit here.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management includes 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at October 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

