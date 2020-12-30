Scotia Global Asset Management announces final year-end cash distributions for Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios and Scotia Index Tracker ETFs Français
Dec 30, 2020, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management today announced the final year-end cash distributions for the Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios listed on the TSX and the Scotia Index Tracker ETFs listed on the NEO for the 2020 tax year. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2020 will receive cash distributions for the respective Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios or Scotia Index Tracker ETFs.
The actual taxable amounts of cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021. Shareholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.
The final cash distribution amounts per unit and payable dates are:
|
Scotia ETF name
|
Ticker
|
Final cash
|
Payable date
|
Scotia Strategic Canadian Equity ETF Portfolio
|
SCAD
|
0.000
|
January 6, 2021
|
Scotia Strategic U.S. Equity ETF Portfolio
|
SUSA
|
0.000
|
January 6, 2021
|
Scotia Strategic International Equity ETF Portfolio
|
SINT
|
0.000
|
January 6, 2021
|
Scotia Strategic Fixed Income ETF Portfolio
|
SFIX
|
0.000
|
January 6, 2021
|
Scotia Canadian Bond Index ETF Tracker
|
SITB
|
0.000
|
January 8, 2021
|
Scotia Canadian Large Cap Equity Index Tracker ETF
|
SITC
|
0.045
|
January 8, 2021
|
Scotia U.S. Equity Index Tracker ETF
|
SITU
|
0.023
|
January 8, 2021
|
Scotia International Equity Index Tracker ETF
|
SITI
|
0.000
|
January 8, 2021
For more information on the Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios and Scotia Index Tracker ETFs, please visit here.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
About Scotia Global Asset Management
Scotia Global Asset Management is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs.
About Scotiabank
Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.1 trillion (as at October 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.
