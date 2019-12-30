Scotia Global Asset Management announces final year-end cash distributions for Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management today announced the final year-end cash distributions for the Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios listed on the TSX for the 2019 tax year. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 will receive cash distributions for the respective Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios payable on January 6, 2020.

Scotia Strategic U.S. Equity ETF Portfolio and Scotia Strategic International Equity ETF Portfolio are each considered a "financial institution" for purposes of the "mark-to-market" rules contained in the Income Tax Act (Canada). It is expected that these portfolios will cease to be financial institutions on December 31, 2019, when, not more than 50% of each portfolio will be held by one or more financial institutions.

The actual taxable amounts of cash distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2020. Shareholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The final cash distribution amounts per unit are:

Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolio name Ticker symbol (TSX) Final cash distribution per unit ($) Scotia Strategic Canadian Equity ETF Portfolio SCAD 0.194 Scotia Strategic U.S. Equity ETF Portfolio SUSA 0.000 Scotia Strategic International Equity ETF Portfolio SINT 0.000 Scotia Strategic Fixed Income ETF Portfolio SFIX 0.098

Please note that these distribution amounts are based on information available as of December 24, 2019 and may differ from the actual distribution amounts for the taxation year ending on December 31, 2019. We expect to announce revised final distribution amounts on January 3, 2020 if the actual distribution amounts materially differ from the distribution amounts set forth in this notice.

For more information on the Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios, please visit scotiabank.com/ETF.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in Canada and a leading financial services provider in the Americas. We are here for every future. We help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 100,000 employees and assets of over $1 trillion (as at October 31, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

