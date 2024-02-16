TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced today the February 2024 cash distributions for the Scotia ETFs listed on the Cboe Canada exchange, which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record on February 26, 2024 will receive a cash distribution payable on March 4, 2024, as noted below.

Scotia ETF name Ticker

symbol Cash distribution

per unit ($) Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF SITB 0.038 Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Bond Index ETF SRIB 0.039

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

