TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for the Scotia Index Tracker ETFs listed on the NEO for the 2021 tax year. These are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of October 29, 2021. As these are estimated amounts, the actual distributions may differ materially from these estimates.

These are estimated distributions of undistributed capital gains. These distributions are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective Scotia Index Tracker ETF at year-end, and do not include estimates of any monthly and/or quarterly cash distributions for the remainder of the year. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

We expect to announce updated estimates of the year-end reinvested distribution amounts (as well as any monthly and/or any quarterly cash distribution amounts, as applicable) on or about December 22, 2021. The record date for the 2021 final year-end distributions will be December 31, 2021, payable on January 10, 2022.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2022. Securityholders can reach out to their brokerage firm for this information.

The estimated reinvested distribution amounts are:

Scotia ETF name Ticker

symbol Estimated year-end

reinvested distribution

per unit ($) Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF SITB 0.000 Scotia Canadian Large Cap Equity Index Tracker ETF SITC 0.000 Scotia International Equity Index Tracker ETF SITI 0.028 Scotia U.S. Equity Index Tracker ETF SITU 0.015

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the year-end reinvested distributions for the Scotia Index Tracker ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and the Scotia Index Tracker ETFs' tax year-end include, but are not limited to, the trading and/or rebalancing activity within the Scotia Index Tracker ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; and subscription and redemption activity.

For more information on the Scotia ETF, please visit here.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management includes 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is the investment fund manager of ScotiaFunds® and Dynamic Funds. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future" we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

