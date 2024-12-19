TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management today announced the estimated year-end cash distributions for the Scotia ETFs listed on the Cboe Canada Exchange for the 2024 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon information as of December 15, 2024. The final cash distributions may change due to subscriptions or redemptions activity before the ex-dividend date or other factors.

We expect to announce the final year-end cash distribution amounts on or about December 30, 2024. The record date for the 2024 year-end distributions will be December 30, 2024, payable on January 5, 2025.

The actual taxable amounts of cash distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The estimated cash distribution amounts per unit are:

Scotia ETF name Ticker

symbol Estimated cash

distribution per

unit ($) Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF SITB 0.04800 Scotia Canadian Large Cap Equity Index Tracker ETF SITC 0.15920 Scotia Emerging Markets Equity Index Tracker ETF SITE 0.15360 Scotia International Equity Index Tracker ETF SITI 0.17040 Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Bond Index ETF SRIB 0.00000 Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Equity Index ETF SRIC 0.13380 Scotia Responsible Investing International Equity Index ETF SRII 0.11800 Scotia Responsible Investing U.S. Equity Index ETF SRIU 0.06550 Scotia U.S. Equity Index Tracker ETF SITU 0.07940

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the year-end cash distributions for the Scotia ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions in this notice. Factors that could cause the final distributions to differ include, but are not limited to, the trading activity within the Scotia ETFs, and subscription and redemption activity.

For more information on the Scotia ETFs, please visit Scotia Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management includes 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. For more information, please visit www.scotiagam.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at October 31, 2024), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

