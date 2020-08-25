Scot Evans Appointed CEO of ReconAfrica

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTC: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Scot Evans as Chief Executive Officer effective August 24, 2020. He will succeed Jay Park, who will become Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Evans, most recently the Company's Chief Operating Officer, is an energy industry leader with a combined 35 years of experience with Exxon and Halliburton. Prior to joining ReconAfrica in November, 2019, Mr. Evans was Vice President of Halliburton's Integrated Asset Management and Technical Consulting organizations, where he grew production from 20K to over 100K barrels of oil equivalent per day, creating the equivalent of a Mid-Cap upstream oil company. His experience in the US spans the Permian, Eagle Ford and Monterey plays, and internationally in Algeria, Kuwait, India, Angola, Ecuador and Mexico. He is an expert in developing new field resources.

"With the announcement of the exceptional success of our recent funding initiative, Scot Evans will provide the right balance of leadership, operational and technical excellence as the Company now focuses on executing its high impact drilling program in opening the deep Kavango Basin," stated Mr. Park.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Park for his valued leadership of ReconAfrica to date. In his role as Chairman of the Board, the Company will continue to benefit from Mr. Park's guidance and depth of knowledge in international oil and gas law.

ReconAfrica is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana where the Company holds petroleum licenses comprising approximately 8.75 million contiguous acres.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

For further information: Scot Evans CEO or Doug Allen, SVP Investor Relations | Tel: +1 (604) 423-5384, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://reconafrica.com/

