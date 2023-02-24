ScoreVision Partners with Campus Tech AV to Bring Next-Level Audiovisual Experiences to Campuses in Canada

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ -- ScoreVision, a leading software developer of sports technology, and Campus Tech AV, a leading provider of audiovisual solutions for the education market in Canada, announced a strategic partnership that will bring a new level of immersive experiences to sports facilities and campuses across Canada.

The partnership will combine ScoreVision's state-of-the-art scorekeeping and fan engagement software with Campus Tech AV's expertise in audiovisual solutions to create an unparalleled experience for students, athletes, and spectators alike. The collaboration will include the integration of ScoreVision's advanced apps on the market, including tools to keep score and display media and advertisements with Campus Tech AV's top-of-the-line video display and audio solutions.

"Our partnership with Campus Tech AV will allow us to offer customers in Canada a more comprehensive solution for their audiovisual needs," said ScoreVision President Mike Medrano. "We're excited to collaborate with a company that shares our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for students and fans."

Campus Tech AV Co-Founder, Brad Bosch, added, "Partnering with ScoreVision is not the next step; it's a leap. We have the credibility, but now we have the software solution to stay ahead of the curve and offer customers a new realm of possibilities when using the system. Compared to our competitors, the power of our partnership is seen in the value it adds to the staff, students, and the community of the schools we serve."

The new partnership will also offer a range of services, including installation, maintenance, and technical support. The partnership will ensure a seamless, end-to-end solution for audiovisual needs on campus, allowing schools to focus on creating unforgettable experiences for their students and fans.

About ScoreVision

ScoreVision is a leading software developer of solutions for sports and event facilities. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge technology that enhances the game-day experience for players and fans alike, ScoreVision has quickly become a trusted partner for high schools, colleges, and professional sports teams across the country.

About Campus Tech AV

Campus Tech AV is a leading provider of audiovisual solutions for the education market. With a focus on enhancing the learning and event experiences in gymnasiums, classrooms, and campuses, Campus Tech AV has quickly become a trusted provider for education facilities across Canada. Their solutions include sound systems, projectors, and video displays, among other audiovisual offerings.

