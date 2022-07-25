SCOREGolf unveils Top 100 golf courses in Canada

TORONTO, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Do you ever dream of playing some of the finest golf courses in Canada, but you weren't sure what they were?

If so, then here's your chance to learn everything you need to know about the best courses across the country with the publication of SCOREGolf's exclusive rankings of Canada's Top 100 golf facilities.

And the No. 1 course in Canada?

It's Cabot Cliffs in Inverness, Nova Scotia, which has been rated the top course since it opened in 2015.

Rounding out the Top 10 are St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto; Fairmont Jasper Park in Jasper, Alta.; Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ancaster, Ont.; Cabot Links in Inverness, N.S.; Capilano Golf Club in West Vancouver, B.C.; Fairmont Banff Springs in Banff, Alta.; Cape Breton Highlands Links in Ingonish Beach, N.S.; The Paintbrush in Caledon, Ont.; and Toronto Golf Club in Mississauga, Ont.

Ontario leads the country in the number of best courses, with nearly 50 per cent of the Top 100 located in the province. British Columbia and Alberta lead the remaining provinces in top courses.

Click here for more information about all 100 courses as well as photos and video footage. You can also follow this link: https://scoregolf.com/golf-course-ranking/top-100-golf-courses-in-canada/the-2022-top-100/.

"While judging golf courses is obviously subjective, and everyone has his or her opinion on what makes one better than another, the Top 100 is an earnest and comprehensive effort to identify the best of the best in Canada, the top 4.3 percentile of the nearly 2,300 golf courses in the country," says Jason Logan, Editor of SCOREGolf.

"We do it not only to foster discussion, but also to honour the genius of those architects who designed these wonderful courses and the hard work of those who maintain them every day," Logan adds.

SCOREGolf began ranking golf courses in 1988 when the top 15 in the country were voted on by a small panel. The list expanded to 25 in 1990, then to 50, and to 100 for the first time in 2000. The current panel of more than 100 volunteer course raters judge the courses on several categories, including beauty, design, par-3 holes, par-4 holes, par-5 holes, conditioning and fun factor.

Along with more detailed information about all 100 courses, the SCOREGolf's Summer Issue will also reveal the "Next 25" as well as Canada's top nine-hole course. Other stories include a golf adventure to Haida Gwaii; a story on what it's like to be a caddie at Cabot Cape Breton; the inside story on the comeback of acclaimed Sagebrush golf course in B.C.; and a story on the growing number of women becoming head superintendents at Canadian courses.

SCOREGolf Magazine is available for home delivery via subscription or for pickup at golf courses across the country as well as at all Golf Town stores. Digital versions of the magazine are available at SCOREGolf.com.

