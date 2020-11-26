SCNetwork Announces Launch of Brand-New Website and Member Experience

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - The Strategic Capability Network (SCNetwork), Canada's destination for HR events, best-in-class thought leadership, and peer-to-peer networking, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at scnetwork.ca. The new site showcases a fresh, streamlined look, improved functionality for its members, and easy access to sponsor and industry resources.

"It's not just a new website. It's a new member experience," said Suanne Nielsen, SCNetwork President. "There's never been a better time than now to launch a new member experience that gives people access to our thought leadership and community through our discussion groups, live webinars featuring coveted international speakers and panels, and our networking events. It compliments everything we're doing in a new virtual world," said Nielsen.

SCNetwork is a membership-based, volunteer-run organization for business leaders, by business leaders. Since 1979, its culture of learning and mentorship has powered Human Resources leaders, talent officers, and independent consultants who advise organizations on people matters.

"Our new website is reflective of our new leadership," said Lara Root, Member Marketing & Communications Chair at SCNetwork. "Creating the site has been an entirely collaborative exercise with feedback from our members, volunteers, peer forums, leadership and board every step of the way," said Root who has been spearheading the year-long process. "Our organization has evolved dynamically over the last 40 years. It was the perfect time for us to create a member experience that is reflective of who we are, what we aspire to be, and how we hope to make a difference in the lives of HR professionals and business leaders," she added.

"The last few months have underscored the value of peer relationships when navigating unchartered waters. No one can ever have all the answers. With our new interactive website, members can reach out to other members through new discussion forums, to create and engage in information sharing and gathering or to ask questions, that they couldn't before," said Nielsen.

This is a new chapter for the organization—one that is positioned for more diversity and inclusion of thought leadership, business practices, and resources from the global HR community.

SCNetwork is inviting visitors to explore the new website which has been designed with the user experience in mind. As such, the site will be updated and upgraded on a regular basis as the organization continues to evolve and grow. The site allows members and non-members to easily sign up for upcoming monthly events and newsletter, join or renew memberships, quickly navigate sponsor resources, past event and presentation archives, and participate in confidential peer group activities for all levels of senior HR leadership. Experience it here: scnetwork.ca

About SCNetwork

Strategic Capability Network (SCNetwork) is the unrivalled destination for Canadian leaders, people and talent officers, senior HR executives, experienced consultants, best-in-class academics, and business advisors. As our members navigate a rapidly evolving world of work, they seek thought leadership, collaboration, and community with like-minded peers whom they can turn to for trusted counsel. SCNetwork meets our members at this intersection of people and strategy, life and work.

Founded in 1979, we stand on a legacy of offering:

Exposure to top-of-the-line speakers who share leading-edge research on thought-provoking and trend-making topics

A welcoming and supportive culture of learning and sharing

Opportunities to network and build a community among peers

Resources and fresh thinking from our industry-leading corporate sponsors

From the start, our mission has been to bring together senior level practitioners and consultants who work in building people strategies to help organizations succeed and thrive. Our values of respect and professionalism supports diverse peer forums that provide a rich platform for small group discussions and debates in matters vital to HR and its daily practice.

There is no other organization in Canada that facilitates conversations among human resources executives and independents in the way SCNetwork does.

