SCIENTIFIC GAMES AND LOTO-QUÉBEC SUSTAINABILITY INNOVATION WINS AT 40TH ANNUAL GUTENBERG AWARDS

Loto-Québec and Scientific Games collaborated on sustainable instant games, creating a model for the lottery industry. After five years of testing, a 100% recyclable game was produced in 2021 at Scientific Games' Montreal instant game production facility with water-based inks on recycled and Forest Stewardship Council-certified paper stock provided by Québec sustainable paper company, Sustana Group. A total of five 100% recyclable Loto-Québec games have been produced by Scientific Games including Plant Madness, Évasion ( Escape ) , Code secret ( Secret Code ) , SLINGO 10X, and C'est quoi ton signe? ( What's Your Sign? ) .

Isabelle Jean, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Lottery Games for Loto-Québec said, "Our scratch games printed on 100% recycled paper stock are a world first that were made possible through dedicated collaboration between Loto-Québec, Sustana Group and Scientific Games. I'd like to thank and congratulate the teams who worked on this innovative project, as it's helped to reduce the environmental footprint of our games."

Scientific Games produced Loto-Québec's first instant game more than 50 years ago and is the Lottery's primary instant game partner, serving its business from the company's Montreal production facility which has employed generations of Québec workforce including expert printing professionals.

Marc-Andre Doyon, Vice President Canada for Scientific Games, said, "We are honored to receive an award for this meaningful sustainability innovation with our partner Loto-Québec, and together lead the global lottery industry in instant game sustainability efforts."

Scientific Games is the world's largest creator, producer and manager of lottery instant games, with its Montreal instant game facility producing seven billion of a total global capacity of 52 billion instant game tickets.

With instant game production facilities on four continents, Scientific Games products represent 70% of instant game retail sales worldwide. The company is a global leader in lottery and sports betting systems, digital lottery games, mobile apps, and player loyalty programs.

© 2022 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is the global leader in lottery games, sports betting and technology, and the partner of choice for government lotteries. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We push game designs to the next level and are pioneers in data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, legendary performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry ever forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com .

SOURCE Scientific Games LLC

For further information: [email protected]